Fri, 21 Jul, 2023 - 17:30

Man clenched his fists and squared up to gardaí in Cork city

However, Judge Olann Kelleher warned 20-year-old Dean Quigley, “I considered jail but I will give you a chance because of your age."
The young man was given non-custodial penalties at Cork District Court.

Liam Heylin

A YOUNG man refused to leave the scene of disturbance when directed by gardaí and instead clenched his fists and squared up to officers.

“You got lots of chances to desist in your behaviour when the guards told you on the night but you didn’t listen - you will be in jail the next time.” Dean Quigley previously of no fixed in Cork and now living in Killaloe, County Clare, pleaded guilty to public order charges against him.

Sergeant Pat Lyons outlined the background to the incident.

On July 20, 2022, gardaí received a report of men fighting on Patrick Street.

A short time later, men matching the description of those fighting, were found on Lapps Quay on the boardwalk.

Garda Paul Delaney identified himself and approached Dean Quigley. However, the 20-year-old reacted in an aggressive manner, clenching his fists and squaring up to Garda Delaney and his colleagues.

Judge Kelleher imposed a €300 fine on him for failing to leave the scene of a disturbance when directed by a member of An Garda Síochána. He fined him €200 for engaging in threatening behaviour.

The same defendant also pleaded guilty to having a very small amount of cannabis in his possession for his own use on another occasion. That was at Keyser’s Hill off Barrack Street on February 16, 2022.

Judge Olann Kelleher fined him €100 for that offence.

Defence solicitor, Eddie Burke, said the young man was from Fermoy but became homeless in Cork city for a period of 12 months around the time of these offences. 

Now living in County Clare he travelled down by bus to face the case in Cork District Court and was making a good effort in his life now, the solicitor said.

