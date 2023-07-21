Fri, 21 Jul, 2023 - 15:52

Autopsy results awaited in Cork city ‘bottle attack’ case

t was alleged that the late Jason Butler was slashed in the throat during the daylight incident on Grand Parade at around 7.30pm on Wednesday June 14.
Aaron Babbington, aged 29, of 25 Churchfield Ave, Churchfield, Cork, is charged with assault causing harm to Jason Butler on Grand Parade.

Liam Heylin

AUTOPSY results are awaited by the Garda team investigating an incident in which a man aged 32 died last month, two days after sustaining injuries in an alleged bottle attack in Cork city centre.

The awaited autopsy results were referred to by Sergeant John Kelleher at Cork District Court as he applied to have the accused man remanded in continuing custody on a charge of assault causing harm.

“Investigating members are waiting for postmortem results. I would apply to have the case adjourned for two weeks to August 2,” Sgt Kelleher said.

While the courts will be closed for the month of August for holidays, there will be remand courts for such matters on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays, and Judge Olann Kelleher adjourned this case to a remand court on August 2.

Aaron Babbington, aged 29, of 25 Churchfield Ave, Churchfield, Cork, is charged with assault causing harm to Jason Butler on Grand Parade.

It was alleged that the late Mr Butler was slashed in the throat during the daylight incident on Grand Parade at around 7.30pm on Wednesday June 14.

Frank Buttimer, solicitor, said that the accused would be applying to the High Court in Dublin for bail on the charge of assault causing harm, bail having been refused in the district court.

Mr Babbington was told when he appeared by video link from prison that if he was granted bail at the High Court then he would be obliged to appear in court in person on the next occasion.

In relation to bail for the accused, Detective Garda Patrick Russell objected on various grounds, including the seriousness of the alleged offence.

