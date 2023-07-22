Seven-a-side team heralded for their comeback win in World Games final

SOME of Cork’s Special Olympics heroes have been honoured at Cope Foundation in Montonotte.

Ireland’s 7-a-side football captain Steven O’Leary was joined by Thomas O’Herlihy and Seán Murphy with their hard-earned Special Olympics medals thanks to their heroics in Berlin last month.

The trio made up a stellar defence that only conceded two goals throughout the entire tournament.

“It is such an honour to represent your country and wear the Ireland jersey,” Mr O’Leary said.

“This was my second World Games because I went to Abu Dhabi. To win as captain was amazing and to do our friends, family and everyone supporting us meant a lot.

“It was great to play [in Abu Dhabi] before because I could pass on my experience to the lads who were picked for the first time.

“The new lads asked me about how the games usually go, how to visualise the games and the competition. I was glad to pass on the information.”

The trio played their part on their way to Olympic glory by beating Switzerland, Hong Kong, Uganda, and Morocco in the final.

Thomas O’Herlihy followed his captain’s footsteps and returned to the line-up after finishing third as part of the Ireland soccer team in 2019.

“We did a lot better in Berlin because we came third in Abu Dhabi. I was so happy to come back with the gold medal.

“My family and friends were so happy to see the gold medal.

The gold medals belonging to three members of the Irish football team, gold medalists at the Special Olympics World Games, pictured at Cope Foundation's Beech Hill Garden Centre, Cork.

“My sister and her husband came over to watch me play in Berlin. They gave me a hug and took great pictures,” he said.

Thomas’ sister kept his family at home updated throughout the tournament.

“She texted my family saying, ‘Thomas is doing very well’,” he added.

Meanwhile, Gurranabraher’s Seán Murphy was ecstatic to represent his country in a competitive competition for the first time.

“This was my first competitive tournament, and it was great to get selected.

“It was amazing to meet my teammates and even the opposition players.

“The feeling of being on the pitch wearing the jersey with the badge and getting going was amazing,” Seán added.

The defenders felt the pressure from the Moroccan attackers as the Boys in Green went 1-0 down before equalising and taking the game to extra time where Ireland clinched victory in a 2-1 win.

The Aston Villa fan reckons he could give the former ‘Villain’ and Manchester City centre back Richard Dunne a run for his money.

“I liked Richard Dunne growing up, I could be near to him, I feel I could do it,” he said.

Three members of the Irish football team gold medalists at the Special Olympics World Games (from left) Seán Murphy, Steven O'Leary and Thomas O'Herlihy pictured at Cope Foundation's Beech Hill Garden Centre, Cork.

Cope’s football coach Dominique Wehrkamp applauded his players for their performances.

“It is lovely to see the boys do well. They turn up to training every week and they are reliable team players.

“The whole team looks up to them.”

Fairhill’s Denis O’Gorman will celebrate his 40th year of involvement with the World Games on July 28.

“July 28 will mark the 40th year of being involved in the Special Olympics. I started playing in 1983 and I won a gold medal in 1985 in Dublin. In 1987 I played in Indiana,” Denis said.

O’Gorman participated as a table official for basketball during this year’s competition.

He undertook the same role in 2019 in Abu Dhabi.

Mary Kenefick from the Physical Activity and Sport Development at Cope complimented the “fabulous” athletes.

“It is fabulous for them to represent themselves, their families and Munster at the Special Olympics in Berlin.

“They are fantastic ambassadors, and we know they are great lads,” she concluded.