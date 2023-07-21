CEO of Cork County Council to step down at the end of September

THE Chief Executive Officer of Cork County Council Mr Tim Lucey has announced that he will be stepping down from his role at the end of September.

Mr Lucey announced his departure in a letter this morning to each Oireachtas member of Cork County.

In the letter, he also revealed that he will be taking up a CEO role with Greyhound Racing Ireland/Rásaíocht Con Éireann later this year.

In the letter, Mr Lucey states he will conclude his role with Cork County Council on Friday, September 29.

“I wish to advise that after over nine years of my ten-year contract as Chief Executive with Cork County Council, I will conclude my work with the organisation on Friday, September 29, 2023.

"I am doing so, having been offered the position of Chief Executive Officer of Rásaíocht Con Éireann/Greyhound Racing Ireland and will take up that role later this year,” he said.

Mr Lucey thanked each Oireachtas member of Cork County for their support and reaffirmed his full commitment to the organisation in the coming weeks.

“I will over the next number of weeks be making the necessary arrangements for this transition."

"In the meantime, and up until my departure, I look forward to continuing with my full commitment to this organisation that I am incredibly proud of. I thank you for your ongoing support for the work of Cork County Council.”