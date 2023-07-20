Thu, 20 Jul, 2023 - 07:00

Cork County Council working to identify possible locations for motorhome parking in Carrigaline MD

Fianna Fáil councillor Audrey Buckley said motorhome parking in the MD is badly needed.
Cork County Council has confirmed it is working closely with Carrigaline Municipal District to identify suitable locations to potentially develop motorhome parking facilities in the region. Pictured is a motorhome at Garrettstown. Picture: David Creedon / Anzenberger

John Bohane

Cork County Council has confirmed it is working closely with Carrigaline Municipal District to identify suitable locations to potentially develop motorhome parking facilities in the region.

The answer was provided to Fianna Fáil councillor Audrey Buckley at last Monday’s Carrigaline MD meeting after she put down a motion seeking an update on RV areas for the Carrigaline MD.

A written response to her motion from Cork County Council said they are looking to identify suitable locations: 

“I can confirm that it is the intention of the Tourism Unit, Economic Development, Enterprise & Tourism Directorate to continue to work closely with Carrigaline MD in identifying suitable locations to potentially develop motorhome parking.

“To this end, we are meeting on site tomorrow afternoon [Tuesday, July 18] in Camden Fort Meagher car park with relevant MD staff to discuss the potential of providing motorhome parking spaces at that location,” the reply said.

Fianna Fáil councillor Audrey Buckley said motorhome parking in the MD is badly needed.

“At least they are actively looking in the Carrigaline MD area for an RV park. It is badly needed.

“So many people are going up to Camden parking and waiting for ferries. It would be great for tourism in the Carrigaline MD area,” she said.

Independent councillor Ben Dalton O’Sullivan echoed her sentiments.

“It is great news. When you look at areas like Cobh and Bantry, it is working well.

“It adds so much to the towns, and it is a revenue-raising mechanism for the MD,” he said.

Fianna Fáil councillor Seamus McGrath said the Carrigaline MD needs more than one area for motorhome parking.

“It is a welcome response in relation to Camden, but obviously we are talking about one area. I think the Carrigaline MD area could do with more than one.

“The town of Carrigaline could do with one of these facilities, like what Cobh has.

“It is a very basic facility, but it provides parking facilities for people with motorhomes. We are close to Ringaskiddy Port and the ferry.

“We are a harbour area, and we are missing an opportunity,” he added.

Carrigaline Municipal District officer, Carol Conway, said she will keep the councillors updated on all developments.

