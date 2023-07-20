ABBA tribute concert to take place in Cork 

ABBA fans are invited to 'take a chance' on the Super Troupers as they return to Cork to perform the band's hits for fans young and old.

The show, which includes a fully live band, is taking place at the Oliver Plunkett on July 29 and follows a successful event in the city centre venue earlier this year.

ABBA enthusiasts will relive the golden era of pop music and enjoy timeless classics such as 'Mamma Mia', 'S.O.S', 'Fernando', 'Super Trouper', and many others.

People are encouraged to sing along and there will be some prizes for best dressed on the night, although dressing up is optional.

Starlight Entertainment spokesperson Marguerite O’Connor said the Super Troupers were delighted to return to Cork after a tour of sold-out shows around the country.

“Whether you're a hardcore ABBA fan or simply looking for a fun-filled night out, the Super Troupers show has something for everyone,” she said.

The show takes from 10pm until midnight on July 29.

Tickets are available via starlightentertainmentcork.eventbrite.ie.