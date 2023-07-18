Tue, 18 Jul, 2023 - 15:27

Cork man charged following alleged seizure of €6,000 worth of heroin

Conor Fennell of Dyke Parade, Cork, appeared at Cork District Court where he was represented by solicitor, Frank Buttimer.
Cork man charged following alleged seizure of €6,000 worth of heroin

Gardaí arrested a 31-year-old man following the alleged seizure of €6,000 worth of heroin at a house at Dyke Parade in Cork last Friday, July 14.

Liam Heylin

Gardaí arrested a 31-year-old man following the alleged seizure of €6,000 worth of heroin at a house at Dyke Parade in Cork last Friday, July 14.

Conor Fennell of Dyke Parade, Cork, appeared at Cork District Court where he was represented by solicitor, Frank Buttimer.

The accused was charged by Garda Vincent McCarthy with being in possession of Diamorphine (heroin) and having the drug for the purpose of sale or supply to others on July 14.

Sergeant Pat Lyons said bail conditions required the defendant to reside at the address at Dyke Parade, Cork, sign on at Anglesea Street garda station on Monday, Wednesday and Friday each week, surrender his passport and provide a mobile phone number at which he would be contactable by Garda McCarthy.

A lengthy adjournment was sought to allow time for a forensic analysis of the drugs.

Judge Olann Kelleher adjourned the case until December 4 to allow time for the certificate of analysis.

More in this section

Heavy rain forecast for Cork as status yellow rain warning remains in place Heavy rain forecast for Cork as status yellow rain warning remains in place
Brother of woman killed in Wilton travelling to Cork to organise repatriation Brother of woman killed in Wilton travelling to Cork to organise repatriation
Overnight water and traffic disruptions likely for large area of Cork’s northside Overnight water and traffic disruptions likely for large area of Cork’s northside
cork courtcork crime
Gardaí seek help in finding missing Cork  teen Kenneth Nti (14) 

Gardaí seek help in finding missing Cork  teen Kenneth Nti (14) 

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Score Beo is a big winner with GAA supporters Score Beo is a big winner with GAA supporters
“We're not just putting a band aid on things, we're solving the root causes of malnutrition” “We're not just putting a band aid on things, we're solving the root causes of malnutrition”
CAO change-of-mind options in MTU — opportunities to define your own life's journey CAO change-of-mind options in MTU — opportunities to define your own life's journey

Latest

Have you downloaded your FREE   App?

People holding phone with App

It's all about Cork!

Have you downloaded your FREE ie logo  App?

It's all about Cork!

Download Today

App Store LogoGoogle Play Logo

Subscribe toThe Echo - textePaper - text

Devices with Echo live

Sign up

Download your ePaper app on

App Store LogoGoogle Play Logo

National News

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more