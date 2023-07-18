Cork man charged following alleged seizure of €6,000 worth of heroin

Gardaí arrested a 31-year-old man following the alleged seizure of €6,000 worth of heroin at a house at Dyke Parade in Cork last Friday, July 14.

Conor Fennell of Dyke Parade, Cork, appeared at Cork District Court where he was represented by solicitor, Frank Buttimer.

The accused was charged by Garda Vincent McCarthy with being in possession of Diamorphine (heroin) and having the drug for the purpose of sale or supply to others on July 14.

Sergeant Pat Lyons said bail conditions required the defendant to reside at the address at Dyke Parade, Cork, sign on at Anglesea Street garda station on Monday, Wednesday and Friday each week, surrender his passport and provide a mobile phone number at which he would be contactable by Garda McCarthy.

A lengthy adjournment was sought to allow time for a forensic analysis of the drugs.

Judge Olann Kelleher adjourned the case until December 4 to allow time for the certificate of analysis.