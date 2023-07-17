Mon, 17 Jul, 2023 - 17:14

'Come out and fight me like a man,' Cork man shouted at scene of disturbance 

Defence solicitor, Frank Buttimer, asked for another adjournment of Martin Barry's case stating that the defendant was liaising with Arbour House in relation to his issues.
Judge Olann Kelleher said he would put it back until July 27 at Cork District to see if the defendant attends to his matters.

Liam Heylin

“Come out and fight me like a man,” a Cork man shouted at the scene of a disturbance – and since sentencing was adjourned it has been a case of one step forward, one step back for the accused.

Defence solicitor, Frank Buttimer, asked for another adjournment of Martin Barry’s case stating that the defendant was liaising with Arbour House in relation to his issues.

Mr Buttimer said of the accused man’s recent interactions with the probation service: “He got very short notice of one appointment and could not go, the second appointment he did not keep and the third one he went too late – For Mr Barry it has been one step forward, one step back.” 

Judge Olann Kelleher said he would put it back until July 27 at Cork District to see if the defendant attends to his matters.

Sergeant Pat Lyons said gardaí arrived at the scene of a disturbance outside a house in Cork city and the defendant was shouting at somebody inside – “I don’t give a f*** about the guards, f*** the guards, come out and fight me like a man". 

46-year-old Martin Barry, formerly of Harbour Row, Cobh, and now living at Carrignara Road, Ballincollig, Co Cork, pleaded guilty at Cork District Court to being drunk and a danger and engaging in threatening behaviour.

The incident occurred at around 9.30pm on June 22, 2022 on Rutland Square, White Street, Cork.

“Martin Barry was outside the house with a woman. He was shouting in the window of the house at people inside, demanding that they come out.

“He threatened that he would smash their faces.

“Gardaí intervened but he continued shouting in threatening language.

“Gardaí observed that there was a strong smell of intoxicating liquor from his breath. He was unsteady on his feet and he was drinking a can of beer.

“He continued to be abusive after his arrest and he had to be restrained on the ground.” Sgt Lyons said.

In a more recent incident – on Thursday, February 9 this year – he was drunk and a danger to himself or others at Anglesea Street, Cork.

Sgt Lyons said the accused had 77 previous convictions including 23 counts for being drunk and a danger, and 21 for engaging in threatening behaviour.

