New café to open in Cork city tomorrow

The latest installation of the ‘Bean & Leaf’ coffee chain is set to open tomorrow, Tuesday July 18.

The café will open in Victoria Cross, on the ground floor of the Crow’s Nest student apartment complex.

Established in 2011 by Eddie Vaughan and Bill Twomey, the first Bean & Leaf café opened in Mahon Point in 2012.

Further branches followed, as Bean & Leaf have cafés in Carrigaline, Passage West, Douglas and Glanmire.

Their largest location overlooks the Berwick Fountain, as it resides on the corner of Grande Parade and Oliver Plunkett Street.

Their seventh installation will operate from 7am to 9pm Monday to Saturday, with a slightly later opening time of 8am on a Sunday but will still remain open until 9pm.

The café also serves sandwiches, made fresh using locally sourced ingredients from suppliers such as Arbutus and Cuthberts.