‘Long overdue’ pedestrian safety scheme approved for Cork city centre

A PEDESTRIAN safety scheme, described by one councillor as “long overdue”, has been green lit for a busy junction in the city centre.

At a recent meeting of Cork City Council, councillors approved works to be carried out at the junction of South Mall and Parnell Place.

The development consists of improvements to the junction with the aim of enhancing the safety for pedestrians.

Works will include the modification of the existing traffic island between South Mall and Parnell Bridge.

City council said this will include “widening the island to provide improved safety for pedestrians waiting between traffic lanes”.

The South Mall/Parnell Place Junction Pedestrian Safety Scheme will also see the existing two-way cycle track and footpath moved northwards to traffic calm the junction and reduce the distance that pedestrians need to cross.

At a recent meeting of Cork City Council, councillors approved works to be carried out at the junction of South Mall and Parnell Place. Picture Denis Minihane.

Additionally, it will see a reduction in the number of lanes that pedestrians need to cross at the eastern end of South Mall, from three lanes to two lanes; the removal of vehicular access from South Mall to Morrisons Quay at the eastern end of the buildings on the southside of South Mall and the installation of a section of cobble stone paving on the approach to the revised island at the junction of South Mall and Parnell Bridge.

The scheme will maintain four disabled parking spaces opposite Smith St but these will be moved westward by one space to allow for five motorcycle parking spaces to be installed.

The scheme went to public consultation in late April and received seven submissions.

Speaking at the meeting, Workers’ Party councillor Ted Tynan welcomed the scheme which he described as “long overdue” and one which, when completed, will make the junction “far more safe”.

“I cross that way a lot coming in and out of City Hall and I’ve seen some very near misses… I’ve seen cars driving down the South Mall, they see the lights about to change and they put down the boot.

“It’s only a minority but I’ve seen a couple of near misses there,” he continued.

Mr Tynan requested that the council’s roads directorate would also examine possible pedestrian safety improvement measures at the other end of Parnell Place near the bus station.

“Again, I’ve witnessed so many times, people getting the pedestrian light to cross, they step out to cross and there’s a car racing down to beat the light.

“For some reason, a minority of motorists, if they’re held up in traffic, they’ll put the boot to the board to make up for lost time,” he said.