Sat, 15 Jul, 2023 - 14:44

Body of woman transferred to Cork University Hospital for post-mortem following fatal assault in Wilton

The victim, aged in her late thirties, died after she sustained what is understood to be a stab wound.
A Garda cordon in position at a house at Cardinal Court, Wilton Cork after the body of a female was found shortly after 10pm on Saturday night after emergency services were called. Pic: Larry Cummins

Amy Nolan

The body of the woman who died following a fatal assault at a house in Cardinal Court in Wilton last night has been transferred to Cork University Hospital (CUH) where a post-mortem examination will be carried out.

It is understood the woman was an Indian national and that the Indian Embassy in Ireland has been contacted.

The local community in the quiet estate of Cardinal Court has been left reeling following the tragic incident.

Fianna Fáil councillor in the city’s South-West ward, Fergal Dennehy, said his thoughts and prayers are with the family of the deceased.

“It is a very tragic incident to happen in what is a pretty close-knit community.

“A lot of the residents there would be working in the CUH – doctors, nurses, catering staff etc – because of its close proximity to it and also Wilton Shopping Centre and Munster Technological University and, of course, UCC.

“I would appeal to anybody who has any information at all to come forward to the gardaí and to assist them with their inquiries,” he added.

In a statement issued earlier today, a garda spokesperson said that gardaí and emergency services attended the scene last night shortly after 10pm where the woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

“A man, aged in his early 40s, was arrested at the scene and is currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 at a garda station in Cork city centre,” the spokesperson said.

A family liaison officer has been appointed and investigations are ongoing.

A garda spokesperson confirmed to The Echo this afternoon that the man who was arrested remains in custody.

