Go-ahead for 205-bed student development

CONTENTIOUS plans for a 205-bed student accommodation development in Cork city have been given the go- ahead despite a number of objections and appeals to An Bord Pleanála.

The large-scale residential development (LRD), which will be located on Rossa Avenue in Bishopstown, was proposed by Nyle General Partner Ltd.

It will see the demolition of existing structures on the site, including the Courtville student accommodation building, and the development of 16 three-storey townhouses and three four-storey apartment blocks.

The plans also include the development of student amenities, including a cinema room, study rooms, lounges, and a games area in addition to a central courtyard and two roof terraces.

While it was contended in documents submitted with the application that the proposed development was designed to provide “high-quality student accommodation” that would “enhance and contribute to the architecture within the locality”, the plans proved contentious, with over 130 submissions and objections lodged. However, Cork City Council decided to approve the proposed LRD subject to 36 conditions. In a bid to overturn that decision, three third-party appeals were lodged with An Bord Pleanála.

Among the concerns expressed in the appeals was a belief that the development as proposed would be incongruous with the existing buildings in the area. Other concerns included the lack of car parking spaces provided as part of the proposed development. However, the development has now been green-lit subject to 21 conditions.

Following the grant of permission, Green Party councillor for the city’s south-west ward, Colette Finn, highlighted that four-storey accommodation blocks are already located near Munster Technological University (MTU).

“I think it was good planning in the sense that it is providing accommodation for students close to where they study and there’s already four-storey buildings in Parchment Square,” said Ms Finn.

“I did get in touch with MTU because I have worked with UCC to get people to be good neighbours to each other, both students and local residents.

“Residents had concerns about the rooftop garden as it may impact the visual amenities of the area. An Bord Pleanála outlined that no additional development will take place above roof parapet level unless ‘agreed in writing with the planning authority’.”