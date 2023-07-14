Fri, 14 Jul, 2023 - 18:07

Go-ahead for 205-bed student development

It will see the demolition of existing structures on the site, including the Courtville student accommodation building, and the development of 16 three-storey townhouses and three four-storey apartment blocks.
Go-ahead for 205-bed student development

Planned Rossa Avenue student apartments. Photo: rossaavenuelrd.ie

Martin Mongan

CONTENTIOUS plans for a 205-bed student accommodation development in Cork city have been given the go- ahead despite a number of objections and appeals to An Bord Pleanála.

The large-scale residential development (LRD), which will be located on Rossa Avenue in Bishopstown, was proposed by Nyle General Partner Ltd.

It will see the demolition of existing structures on the site, including the Courtville student accommodation building, and the development of 16 three-storey townhouses and three four-storey apartment blocks.

The plans also include the development of student amenities, including a cinema room, study rooms, lounges, and a games area in addition to a central courtyard and two roof terraces.

While it was contended in documents submitted with the application that the proposed development was designed to provide “high-quality student accommodation” that would “enhance and contribute to the architecture within the locality”, the plans proved contentious, with over 130 submissions and objections lodged. However, Cork City Council decided to approve the proposed LRD subject to 36 conditions. In a bid to overturn that decision, three third-party appeals were lodged with An Bord Pleanála.

Among the concerns expressed in the appeals was a belief that the development as proposed would be incongruous with the existing buildings in the area. Other concerns included the lack of car parking spaces provided as part of the proposed development. However, the development has now been green-lit subject to 21 conditions.

Following the grant of permission, Green Party councillor for the city’s south-west ward, Colette Finn, highlighted that four-storey accommodation blocks are already located near Munster Technological University (MTU).

“I think it was good planning in the sense that it is providing accommodation for students close to where they study and there’s already four-storey buildings in Parchment Square,” said Ms Finn.

“I did get in touch with MTU because I have worked with UCC to get people to be good neighbours to each other, both students and local residents.

“Residents had concerns about the rooftop garden as it may impact the visual amenities of the area. An Bord Pleanála outlined that no additional development will take place above roof parapet level unless ‘agreed in writing with the planning authority’.”

Read More

Lord Mayor commends rapid response to River Lee fuel spill

More in this section

Cork southside areas facing likely water and traffic disruptions early next week Cork southside areas facing likely water and traffic disruptions early next week
Man who killed his mother's partner in Skibbereen to be sentenced next week Man who killed his mother's partner in Skibbereen to be sentenced next week
gavel Man about to be searched for drugs put substance in his mouth that was never recovered
cork developmentstudent apartments
Lord Mayor commends rapid response to River Lee fuel spill

Lord Mayor commends rapid response to River Lee fuel spill

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Score Beo is a big winner with GAA supporters Score Beo is a big winner with GAA supporters
“We're not just putting a band aid on things, we're solving the root causes of malnutrition” “We're not just putting a band aid on things, we're solving the root causes of malnutrition”
CAO change-of-mind options in MTU — opportunities to define your own life's journey CAO change-of-mind options in MTU — opportunities to define your own life's journey

Latest

Have you downloaded your FREE   App?

People holding phone with App

It's all about Cork!

Have you downloaded your FREE ie logo  App?

It's all about Cork!

Download Today

App Store LogoGoogle Play Logo

Subscribe toThe Echo - textePaper - text

Devices with Echo live

Sign up

Download your ePaper app on

App Store LogoGoogle Play Logo

National News

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more