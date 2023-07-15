'It is a huge achievement': Milestone for new naval officer John

A CORK native was among five new naval service officers commissioned at a ceremony in Haulbowline yesterday.

Originally from Bantry, John O’Donoghue celebrated the momentous occasion with his family.

“It was a long two years and I didn’t think I would get here,” he told The Echo.

“The last few weeks have flown by and it is a great day. I always wanted to do something more — going to college and sitting at a desk didn’t suit me.

“The slogan of the Irish Defence Forces is to ‘Be More’ and I want to ‘Be More’ and with the crowd here today you can see that it means a lot to everyone.”

John’s mother Breda said the O’Donoghue clan is “immensely proud” of John.

The newly commissioned officer John O'Donoghue, (Co Clare and formerly Bantry, West Cork ) with parents Breda and Con, and grandmother Christine O'Donoghue from, after the Commissioning Ceremony 61 Cadet Class at Naval Base, Haulbowline Co Cork on Friday 14th July 2023. Pic Larry Cummins.

“You have to take your hat off to any young man or young woman to show the character and strength to put the work in. We are immensely proud.

“It is a huge achievement, not just for John but all of his classmates.”

Tánaiste and Defence Minister Micheál Martin attended the 61st naval cadet class officer commissioning ceremony at the naval base in Haulbowline.

He thanked the five newly commissioned officers, John O’Donoghue, Fiachra Scully, Óran Ó hIrile, Conall Kiernan, and Pierce Hannick, for their commitment and service.

“Today is a celebration of real achievement for the 61st cadet class,” said Mr Martin.

The newly commissioned officers Pierce Hannick, Conall Kiernan, Oran O'hIrile, John O'Donoghue and Fiachra Scully (Best Cadet), at the Commissioning Ceremony 61 Cadet Class at Naval Base, Haulbowline Co Cork on Friday 14th July 2023. Pic Larry Cummins.

“It marks a great milestone in the lives of these young officers who have pledged their loyalty to the State and its citizens.

"The people of Ireland can truly be proud of the wonderful work carried out by the naval service and I wish the five individuals before me every continued success with their endeavours.”

The five cadets have completed a very challenging and rewarding course of officer training which comprises subjects such as navigation, seamanship, leadership, communications, marine engineering, and naval warfare. They have also completed sea time, gaining experience on board the naval service fleet and commenced their first year of academic study for a bachelor of science in nautical science at the National Maritime College of Ireland.

“This day is one of the most important days in the lives of cadets and their families,” said Defence Forces Chief of Staff, Lieutenant General Seán Clancy.

“It marks the first day of their new career as officers in the Permanent Defence Forces and I wish them all the very best of luck as they now start a new journey in leadership roles in the organisation.”