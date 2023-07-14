Fri, 14 Jul, 2023 - 15:56

Cork southside areas facing likely water and traffic disruptions early next week

Uisce Éireann has warned that some parts of Cork city’s southside should expect water supply and traffic disruption on Tuesday.
Cork southside areas facing likely water and traffic disruptions early next week

There will be a traffic management plan in place for the duration of the works.

Donal O’Keeffe

Essential mains repair works may cause supply water supply disruptions to a number of parts of the southside of Cork city on Tuesday next, Uisce Éireann has warned.

The water utility company said part of the works are scheduled to occur from 2pm until 6pm on Tuesday 18 July.

According to Uisce Éireann, which rebranded from Irish Water at the start of the year, the works may cause supply disruptions to Waterfall Road, Dunville Crescent, Bishopstown Road, Bishopstown and surrounding areas in Cork city.

There will be a traffic management plan in place for the duration of the works.

Uisce Éireann said it recommended that the public should allow two to three hours after the estimated restoration time for water supply to fully return.

To access updates on these works, the public is invited to visit the Uisce Éireann website, water.ie, using the reference: CCI00065485.

Read More

Cork and Cologne youth exchange is a great success

More in this section

gavel Cork man remanded in custody on charge of having €49,000 in cash from the proceeds of crime 
LATEST: Macroom bypass eastbound lanes reopen following single vehicle collision  LATEST: Macroom bypass eastbound lanes reopen following single vehicle collision 
gavel Two Dubliners accused of having a stash of heroin at Kent railway station 
irish water
Man who killed his mother's partner in Skibbereen to be sentenced next week

Man who killed his mother's partner in Skibbereen to be sentenced next week

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Score Beo is a big winner with GAA supporters Score Beo is a big winner with GAA supporters
John Daly Opticians: 50 years in the eye of the storm John Daly Opticians: 50 years in the eye of the storm
“We're not just putting a band aid on things, we're solving the root causes of malnutrition” “We're not just putting a band aid on things, we're solving the root causes of malnutrition”

Latest

Have you downloaded your FREE   App?

People holding phone with App

It's all about Cork!

Have you downloaded your FREE ie logo  App?

It's all about Cork!

Download Today

App Store LogoGoogle Play Logo

Subscribe toThe Echo - textePaper - text

Devices with Echo live

Sign up

Download your ePaper app on

App Store LogoGoogle Play Logo

National News

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more