Cork southside areas facing likely water and traffic disruptions early next week

Essential mains repair works may cause supply water supply disruptions to a number of parts of the southside of Cork city on Tuesday next, Uisce Éireann has warned.

The water utility company said part of the works are scheduled to occur from 2pm until 6pm on Tuesday 18 July.

According to Uisce Éireann, which rebranded from Irish Water at the start of the year, the works may cause supply disruptions to Waterfall Road, Dunville Crescent, Bishopstown Road, Bishopstown and surrounding areas in Cork city.

There will be a traffic management plan in place for the duration of the works.

Uisce Éireann said it recommended that the public should allow two to three hours after the estimated restoration time for water supply to fully return.

To access updates on these works, the public is invited to visit the Uisce Éireann website, water.ie, using the reference: CCI00065485.