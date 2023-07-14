Cork and Cologne youth exchange is a great success

Young people from Knocknaheeny recently took part in an exchange with a group of young people from Cologne, Germany.

Initially, plans were set in motion back in 2019 as part of the development of the relationship between the two cities.

However, the Covid-19 lockdown in March 2020 brought all plans to a sudden halt.

Eventually, the Linkpoint UBU project in Knocknaheeny hosted the Cologne group from October 5-12, 2022.

The visitors paid a visit the then-Lord Mayor, had a boat tour of Cork harbour, and went to see a Cork City game at Turners Cross.

They were also treated to a hurling game at Páirc Uí Chaoimh, they spent time at the Linkpoint youth centre, had a tour of Terence MacSwiney Secondary School and got to spend an afternoon at Meitheal Mara.

They made many friends during the week and left with a lovely impression of Cork city and its people.

Then, earlier this month, Senior Youth Officer Anthony Callahan, Team Leader in Linkpoint, directed the return trip to Cologne and it was assisted by Youth Officers Owen Neenan and Jamie Jones.

Ten young people from Knocknahenny went to Cologne, Germany, an experience which was described as extremely fulfilling for the young people of Knocknaheeny, as well as staff, and the young people of Cologne.

Linkpoint is a UBU Foroige Youth service funded by the CETB on behalf of the Department Children and Youth Affairs.

Linkpoint wish to thank Fianna Fáil Councillor Tony Fitzgerald for initiating the programme and for his continuing help and support, Pat O'Neill who organised the accommodation when the group visited Cork, Tony Gardiner and the gardaí at Gurranabraher Garda Station for providing transport during their stay, and Cork City Council for their part funding of the youth exchange project through the Twinning Grant programme on both occasions.