Fri, 14 Jul, 2023 - 13:56

Cork and Cologne youth exchange is a great success

Initially, plans were set in motion back in 2019 as part of the development of the relationship between the two cities.
Cork and Cologne youth exchange is a great success

Ten young people from Knocknaheeny went to Cologne, Germany as part of an exchange.

Young people from Knocknaheeny recently took part in an exchange with a group of young people from Cologne, Germany.

Initially, plans were set in motion back in 2019 as part of the development of the relationship between the two cities.

However, the Covid-19 lockdown in March 2020 brought all plans to a sudden halt. 

Ten young people from Knocknaheeny went to Cologne, Germany as part of an exchange.
Ten young people from Knocknaheeny went to Cologne, Germany as part of an exchange.

Eventually, the Linkpoint UBU project in Knocknaheeny hosted the Cologne group from October 5-12, 2022.

The visitors paid a visit the then-Lord Mayor, had a boat tour of Cork harbour, and went to see a Cork City game at Turners Cross.

They were also treated to a hurling game at Páirc Uí Chaoimh, they spent time at the Linkpoint youth centre, had a tour of Terence MacSwiney Secondary School and got to spend an afternoon at Meitheal Mara.

They made many friends during the week and left with a lovely impression of Cork city and its people.

Then, earlier this month, Senior Youth Officer Anthony Callahan, Team Leader in Linkpoint, directed the return trip to Cologne and it was assisted by Youth Officers Owen Neenan and Jamie Jones.

Ten young people from Knocknahenny went to Cologne, Germany, an experience which was described as extremely fulfilling for the young people of Knocknaheeny, as well as staff, and the young people of Cologne.

Linkpoint is a UBU Foroige Youth service funded by the CETB on behalf of the Department Children and Youth Affairs. 

Linkpoint wish to thank Fianna Fáil Councillor Tony Fitzgerald for initiating the programme and for his continuing help and support, Pat O'Neill who organised the accommodation when the group visited Cork, Tony Gardiner and the gardaí at Gurranabraher Garda Station for providing transport during their stay, and Cork City Council for their part funding of the youth exchange project through the Twinning Grant programme on both occasions.

Read More

PICS: Songs and smiles at Scoil Éanna celebration 

More in this section

LATEST: Macroom bypass eastbound lanes reopen following single vehicle collision  LATEST: Macroom bypass eastbound lanes reopen following single vehicle collision 
gavel Two Dubliners accused of having a stash of heroin at Kent railway station 
Man accused of threatening Brown Thomas staff with neck of broken bottle  Man accused of threatening Brown Thomas staff with neck of broken bottle 
<p>The defendant is charged that on May 9 he had cannabis in his possession for sale or supply at his home and that he also engaged in the possession of property namely €49,000 in cash knowing that the property was the proceeds of criminal activity.</p>

Cork man remanded in custody on charge of having €49,000 in cash from the proceeds of crime 

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Score Beo is a big winner with GAA supporters Score Beo is a big winner with GAA supporters
John Daly Opticians: 50 years in the eye of the storm John Daly Opticians: 50 years in the eye of the storm
“We're not just putting a band aid on things, we're solving the root causes of malnutrition” “We're not just putting a band aid on things, we're solving the root causes of malnutrition”

Latest

Have you downloaded your FREE   App?

People holding phone with App

It's all about Cork!

Have you downloaded your FREE ie logo  App?

It's all about Cork!

Download Today

App Store LogoGoogle Play Logo

Subscribe toThe Echo - textePaper - text

Devices with Echo live

Sign up

Download your ePaper app on

App Store LogoGoogle Play Logo

National News

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more