Man makes foul-mouthed outburst in court as judge denies bail application

As soon as Judge Olann Kelleher refused bail, the accused made the comment about his view of the court and how he believed he would get on with his appeal of the decision to the High Court.
A 37-year-old man guaranteed a judge he would comply with any bail conditions on charges of carrying a knife and breaking into a car, but when he was refused bail, he said to the judge: “This court is a load of sh*t — I bet you I’ll get High Court bail.” Picture: iStock

Liam Heylin

A 37-year-old man guaranteed a judge he would comply with any bail conditions on charges of carrying a knife and breaking into a car, but when he was refused bail, he said to the judge: “This court is a load of sh*t — I bet you I’ll get High Court bail.”

Paul Russell, of Presentation Close, Gurranabraher, Cork, made the outburst at Cork District Court yesterday as soon as his bail application failed and he was remanded in custody.

Garda Kevin Motherway testified: “At 1.30am today [July 12], a resident at The Moorings on Millerd St heard the sound of breaking glass. He went out and saw a man getting out of his car and he followed him until the gardaí arrived. 

"They met him carrying an iPad. He was stopped and searched and found to have keys and a golf club membership card that had been taken from the car.”

On examination of the scene, it became apparent that a brick had been thrown through a window of the car before the items were taken.

Later, at Bridewell Garda Station, the accused was searched and allegedly found to have a knife in his possession. He was charged with theft, criminal damage, and possession of a knife.

Garda Motherway said he believed that the defendant would commit further serious offences if granted bail.

Defence solicitor Aiden Desmond called the defendant to give evidence in pursuance of his bail application. Mr Russell said he was getting on well with his family and was keen to attend a Christening in the family next week.

He said he would keep any conditions in respect of signing on at a garda station or a curfew, if given bail. As soon as Judge Olann Kelleher refused bail, Russell made the comment about his view of the court and how he believed he would get on with his appeal of the decision to the High Court.

