'Kennedy Quay access should be permanently closed to all vehicles': Further information sought by planners on Marina Market

A DECISION on the future of Cork’s Marina Market still hangs in the balance as city planners have requested further information before deciding on the latest planning application.

In May, a fresh planning application was lodged with Cork City Council by CPR Properties Cork Limited seeking permission to maintain their use of the former Southern Fruits Distribution Company warehouse as a market/food emporium for a period of five years.

The application also seeks permission for other proposals including additional market units, the provision of 44 bicycle parking spaces and the rationalisation of the existing car park.

It follows a previous planning application which was turned down by the city council last November.

The latest application includes several amendments aimed at addressing previous planning concerns and a decision on the revised application was expected last week.

However, that decision has been delayed as Cork City Council has submitted a request for further information.

In that request, the city council said the proposal to remove outdoor seating was considered a “reasonable approach”, given the Health and Safety Authority’s (HSA’s) guidance in relation to developments near the Goulding Chemicals site.

However, it said “greater clarity/certainty is required” to limit the internal market floor space to a maximum of 5,000 sq m.

Also among the points in the request for further information were lingering concerns around access to the market.

“The previous application was refused on the grounds of increased risk of pedestrian conflict on Kennedy Quay.

“The current application has removed the Kennedy Quay access and the development is to be accessed via Marina Walk.

“Wayfinding signage has been proposed to discourage the use of Kennedy Quay via Mill Walk and/Furlong St as an access point.

“It is proposed that the existing access off Kennedy Quay is closed to general public access but will remain in use as a gated access for refuse collection and deliveries.

“There is a concern that given the large number of deliveries to different outlets within the proposed development that this would result in the gate being left open.

“This may result in pedestrians and vehicles reverting to using this access.

“The applicant is advised that the Kennedy Quay access should be permanently closed to all vehicles.

“Deliveries and refuse collection should be via the Marina Walk access,” the council said.

The applicants have six months to submit the information the council requires.