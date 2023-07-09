President honours serviceman and women at Cork army barracks

THE Tricolour flew at half-mast over Collins Barracks yesterday afternoon, billowing in the breeze as President Michael D Higgins laid a wreath in honour of all Irish men and women who died in past wars or in service with the United Nations.

It was the first time that the main ceremony of the National Day of Commemoration had been held in Cork, and the President joined Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and other dignitaries in a solemn display of remembrance for fallen members of the army, navy, and air corps.

The decision to hold the ceremony in Collins Barracks this year was taken, the Taoiseach said afterwards, to acknowledge Cork’s proud military history.

Mr Varadkar added that the National Day of Commemoration had an added poignance this year because it came after the death of Private Seán Rooney in Lebanon.

“It does remind us that this isn’t just about the past; it’s also about the present, that Irish servicemen, women, and the gardaí travel overseas in the cause of peace, in the cause of democracy, in the cause of freedom, and still risk their lives, and sometimes, sadly, get injured and killed and that’s why I think it is important that we mark this every year,” he said.

Retired servicemen, Des Keegan, Jim Barry and Tommy McCarthy who were based in Fermoy at the annual National day of Commemoration Ceremony that was held at Collins Barracks, Cork: Picture: David Creedon

There were prayers throughout the ceremony, reflecting the many faiths of modern Ireland, and a humanist reflection followed.

Imam Sheikh Hussein Halawa read verses from the Quran and asked Allah to “bless our country, Ireland, and the people of Ireland”, while Maurice Cohen read out a Jewish prayer and remembered the members of the Defence Forces who had given their lives in the line of duty.

Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment, Simon Coveney,TD, Taoiseach, Leo Varadkar, TD and Minister for Further & Higher Education, Smon Harris, TD, at the annual National day of Commemoration Ceremony that was held at Collins Barracks, Cork. Picture: David Creedon

The Catholic Bishop of Cork and Ross, Fintan Gavin, remembered Pte Rooney, while Fr Viorel Hurjul, representing the Greek Orthodox Church, read from the Book of Matthew.

A fly pass by the Air Corps at the annual National day of Commemoration Ceremony that was held at Collins Barracks, Cork. Picture: David Creedon

The Rev Andrew Robinson represented the Methodist Church, while Rev Canon Dr Daniel Nuzum represented the Church of Ireland.

The Moderator of the Presbyterian Church, the Right Rev Dr Samuel Mawhinney, gave the closing Christian prayer and there was also a Hindu prayer and a Buddhist prayer.

When President Higgins laid the wreath on behalf of all the people of Ireland, a minute’s silence followed, ended by the firing of a cannon, and the Last Post was sounded.

President Michael D. Higgins and his wife Sabina Higgins, paid a courtesy visit to the Lord Mayor of Cork. They were greeted by Cllr. Kieran McCarthy, Lord Mayor of Cork and his partner Marcelline Bonneau, the Lady Mayoress and Brian Geaney, Assistant Chief Executive, Cork City Council. The Lord Mayor and President Higgins went on to attend the National Day of Commemoration ceremony in Collins’ Barracks. Pic: Brian Lougheed

As the national flag was raised to full mast, accompanied by a 30-second drum roll and followed by a reveille, four air corps planes flew past in formation.

The commemoration ceremony concluded with ‘Amhrán na bhFiann’.