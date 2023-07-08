'We can't continue as we are': Cork charity helping woman flee war

A UKRAINIAN woman opened up about plans to escape her home in Lviv to seek refuge in Cork following the most devastating attack on civilian infrastructure witnessed by the city.

At least five people died in the explosion caused by a Russian rocket that struck an apartment building in Western Ukraine’s Lviv last Thursday.

Olesya Popova — who has links with Cork charity the Greater Chernobyl Cause which currently funds the charity hub she runs in Ukraine — was among those who heard the explosion.

Fiona Corcoran, head of the Greater Chernobyl Cause, said she has long admired Olesya’s charity work which sees her distribute aid to victims of war.

Ms Popova admits that the latest incident has left her extremely shook and frightened.

After fleeing her former home in Kharkiv following a terrifying rocket attack more than a year ago, the charity worker has found herself again fearing for her family’s safety.

Unfortunately, the traumatic effects of the incident proved too much for Olesya’s now 17-year-old daughter Polina who consequently lost her speech for three days after.

The teenager was later sent to be cared for by an order of nuns in Poland. This meant that Olesya could continue her charity work without compromising her daughter’s safety.

After learning of the recent attack, which destroyed dozens of buildings including some that had their roofs blown off, Fiona Corcoran pleaded with Olesya to come and join her in Cork so she can continue her volunteering in a safe environment.

She has already organised accommodation for the family in Cork city and is funding their flight to Ireland through the charity.

The move will mean that Olesya and her husband can finally be reunited with their daughter and make plans for a brighter future.

Fiona has been liaising with the family for a long time and says her main concern now is for their safety.

Meanwhile, Olesya thanked the people of Cork for making her upcoming evacuation possible.

“Under the circumstances, we can’t continue as we are”, Olesya said.

“It is just too much for us. We can’t possibly say what will happen next. This is why we have accepted Fiona’s invitation. If it’s possible it will be a miracle for us. We would like to thank everyone in Cork for their kindness.”

Ms Popova fought back tears as she recalled the explosion.

“Right now, it’s difficult to find the words to talk. The explosion was so loud. In minutes everything was destroyed.”

She described how the unrest has impacted in her health.

“I’m not well because the war has been too long. This has been going on for more than one year. It was happening in the big cities, but we didn’t think it would happen to us.”

Olesya Popova — who has links with Cork charity the Greater Chernobyl Cause which currently funds the charity hub she runs in Ukraine — was among those who heard the explosion.

Polina had been due to travel home to her mother and father the day after the rocket attack.

“She was going to come and visit us, but that’s not possible now.”

The horror served as a bitter reminder of the pain of Olesya and her family’s previous trauma.

“It was hell from Earth,” she said. “Polina couldn’t speak because of the stress and we were so worried.”

She extended her gratitude to Fiona and the people of Cork for never giving up on them.

“We thank you for thinking of us and for the support”, she said.

“People can see this on television and YouTube, but we are living this situation. It’s different when you are living it. Russian rockets are all around us. We are hearing about the number of deaths but we don’t know how many people will lose their lives.”

Fiona Corcoran reiterated her commitment to helping Olesya make it to Cork.

“We are evacuating Olesya and her family and many more of those torn by this horrific war,” Ms Corcoran said.

“We are frightened that Lviv may become a major target under continuous attack.

“Having fled from Kharkiv when it was under attack, she must now feel there’s nowhere to hide and dread the next bombardment. I know she wants to continue to support her country but after fleeing from Kharkiv she must now feel there’s nowhere to hide and dread the next bombardment.”

She also condemned the attacks adding: “This is another savage and brutal attack on our Ukrainian brothers and sisters.

“More than 60 homes have been destroyed, six people have died with many injured, and the search is ongoing through the rubble for those who are missing.

“Our charity partner, Olesya, and her family fled ravaged Kharkiv in February of 2022, relocating the charity headquarters to the western city. She did this so she would not have to leave her homeland.

“Olesya wished to be on the ground with those affected by war against Ukraine.

“We, the Greater Chernobyl Cause, have been very close partners for two decades and during war against Ukraine. We have financed urgent humanitarian aid including counselling services, medical programmes, food among other essentials.”

To find out more about the Greater Chernobyl Cause or to donate visit greaterchernobylcause.ie