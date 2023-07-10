Pictures: Mayfield pays tribute to Garda Helen for role in community

A LARGE crowd attended a farewell party for Garda Helen Courtney which was held in St Joseph’s Community Centre in Mayfield recently.

With over 30 years’ service to An Garda Síochána and having spent the last 12 years in Community Policing in Mayfield, Garda Helen Courtney is retiring from the force at the end of this month.

Helen has become a well-respected figure all over the Mayfield district and she will be sadly missed on the beat around the area and with the many agencies she engaged with.

A large crowd gathered on Friday, June 30, to pay tribute and to thank Ms Courtney for the role she played in the local community in the last 12 years.

Derek Connolly, chairman of the Board of Directors in St Joseph’s Community Association, said Helen was a good friend and always went beyond the call of duty.

“She will be a big loss. She served over 30 years in An Garda Síochána with the majority of her career in the northside. She did 12 years community policing in Mayfield. She went beyond the call of duty. She was more a friend to everybody than anything else. She got on so well with both the kids and all the agencies in the area. She was always visible in the area,” he said.

“It is important to have strong relations in the community,” said Mr Connolly. “Everybody knew her. There was a fine crowd there, between all the different agencies youth organisations, justice projects, community members and local councillors. She deserved the large turnout and the numerous presentations she received which was great to see.

“Helen also said a few words. She was emotional after spending so many years building up great relationships in the community. She built a great rapport with everybody,” he added.

Chief Supt Tom Myers, who was also present at the gathering, said Ms Courtney was very dedicated to her job and was very active within the area.

Martin Dorgan, from Mayfield East Community Association, also spoke at the event. He thanked Helen for her professionalism and dedication to the public in Mayfield.

The large attendance at the function included friends and colleagues from Mayfield Garda Station along with Patricia Cotter, Cork City Partnership, Majella Gould, Community Warden Cork City Council, Rosella Sheehan, Newbury House, Mary Foley, Mayfield CDP, Liz O’Mahony, Brian Dillon’s Camogie Club, Niall Collins and Ger Lynch, Foróige Mayfield, along with community association members, schools and local city councillors John Maher and Ted Tynan.

Mr Connolly said there is a great community spirit in Mayfield. “The community centre is always important in the locality. We have an Irish preschool there, gramophone circle, the active retired groups meet there and lots of other agency stuff are also held there. There is a great community spirit in Mayfield. We are hoping in the next year or so that we will have a new library and community centre. We are hoping that everything will get over the line.”