Sat, 08 Jul, 2023 - 16:38

Garda verbally abused at Cork city shopping centre 

“You look like a junkie bastard," the woman said. 
A member of An Garda Síochána was verbally abused at Merchants Quay shopping centre. File image. 

Liam Heylin

A member of An Garda Síochána was verbally abused at Merchants Quay shopping centre in Cork by a woman who told him, “You look like a junkie bastard.” 

That was the insulting comment made by 50-year-old Angela Maguire of Cappanole, Estuary Drive, Mahon, Cork.

Sergeant John Kelleher said the incident occurred on March 1 when it was reported to gardaí that a drunken woman was causing a disturbance.

Judge Olann Kelleher noted that the accused was pleading guilty to being threatening and abusive and being drunk and a danger and that she had seven previous threatening convictions and eleven for being drunk and a danger.

The judge wondered if he had any choice but to impose a jail term.

Diarmuid Kelleher, solicitor, the woman was trying to get rid of pain and she took some whiskey. 

“It may have taken away the pain but it caused other problems – she started drunken stupid talk,” Mr Kelleher said.

Judge Kelleher said, 

“I am going to give you one last chance.” 

He imposed a two-month suspended sentence on Maguire for her threatening and insulting comment to the garda and he fined her €200 for being drunk and a danger.” 

The defendant said to Judge Kelleher, “I appreciate that. Thank you so much.”

cork gardacork city centrecork court
Garda stock

No injuries and traffic returning to normal after vehicle on fire near Jack Lynch Tunnel 

