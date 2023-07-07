New direct service from Cork to Paris set to 'enhance' connectivity with France

A new three-times-per-week service from Cork Airport to Paris Beauvais is set to “significantly enhance” Cork’s connectivity with France from October 29.

The new route will provide direct access to the French capital and surrounding region and comes as a welcome boost to the route network from Cork Airport.

The new service to the city which is renowned for its unique culture, food, art, and iconic landmarks is expected to prove popular with passengers in Munster seeking a winter city break.

Head of Aviation Business Development at Cork Airport, Tara Finn, said: “We are absolutely thrilled to welcome the new Ryanair service to Paris Beauvais. This new service significantly enhances our connectivity with France and provides important access to the enchanting city of Paris.

“For passengers across Munster and south Leinster, Ryanair will offer the best connectivity with Paris from the south of Ireland. We are confident that the new Ryanair service to Paris Beauvais will offer an invaluable link for both leisure and business passengers alike.

“I would like to express our sincere thanks to Ryanair for their continued partnership and commitment to growth at Munster’s most popular airport.” Director of Digital and Marketing at Ryanair, Dara Brady said: “With the winter season just around the corner, we are delighted to announce our new Cork to Paris route for Winter ’23, operating three times per week from October 29 and offering our customers in Cork even more choice at the lowest fares when booking their Winter ’23 getaways.

“Its year-round romantic charm makes Paris the perfect winter city break with so much to do and see, from ice-skating to Christmas markets to simply just sitting back and watching the Eiffel Tower sparkle – winter in Paris is a must.

“Ryanair is the only airline operating from Cork to Paris this winter, so make sure to book your flight on ryanair.com now before they’re gone.”