Fri, 07 Jul, 2023 - 16:27

'Important' upgrades to Mallow wastewater treatment plant and sewer network completed

The works represent a €34m investment in wastewater infrastructure which will support social and economic growth in Mallow, enabling the local community to thrive while protecting the River Blackwater.
Willie John O’Flynn, Director and Treasurer of Mallow Chamber of Commerce; Eamon Gallen, Chief Operations Officer with Uisce Éireann; Cllr Frank O’Flynn, Mayor of the County of Cork; James Fogarty, Deputy Chief Executive Cork County Council, with local representatives and the project teams involved in delivering the €34m investment by Uisce Éireann in Mallow pictured at an event held at Mallow WWTP to mark the completion of the project. Pic. Daragh McSweeney/Provision Photography.

Breda Graham

Uisce Éireann, working in partnership with Cork County Council, has completed upgrades to the wastewater treatment plant (WWTP) and sewer network in Mallow.

Speaking at a completion event held on Friday at Mallow Wastewater Treatment Plant, Chief Operations Officer with Uisce Éireann, Eamon Gallen said: “We are proud to have delivered these two important projects for the people of Mallow. We first began working in Mallow over two years ago and I want to thank the local community for their patience.

Replacing sewer networks requires a lot of coordination and road closures, but this was a vital step to deliver the upgraded wastewater infrastructure that is now in place.

“This infrastructure will allow Mallow and surrounding areas to thrive now and into the future, eliminate sewer overflows and improve the water quality in the River Blackwater, ensuring environmental compliance with national and EU regulations related to the treatment of wastewater.” 

Mayor of the County of Cork, Cllr Frank O’Flynn, said: “Completion of these essential projects is vital to ensure we can accommodate future population growth in Mallow and the surrounding areas,” he said.

The upgraded treatment plant will ensure that wastewater is adequately treated and meets appropriate standards before being safely discharged back into the great River Blackwater.

"Both projects combined will enhance local amenities and act as a platform for social and economic development.

This is another on-the-ground example of government investment in Cork County yielding significant dividends.

Director and Treasurer of Mallow Chamber of Commerce Willie John O’Flynn said the provision of adequate wastewater services is an integral factor for local business, particularly for multinationals, retail, and hospitality sectors, and commended Uisce Éireann on the completion of the upgrades.

Deputy Chief Executive Cork County Council, James Fogarty said the investment is “hugely significant” from an environmental, economic and social perspective.

Uisce Éireann first began work on the original WWTP with Glan Agua back in early 2021. The project also involved the construction of a new pumping station and stormwater holding tank at Mallow Bridge. 

A separate contract to upgrade the wastewater network was signed with Ward & Burke Construction Ltd in early 2021. Work commenced in April 2021 and was completed in January 2023.

