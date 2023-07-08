Sat, 08 Jul, 2023 - 08:00

Cork Cultural Companions programme returns after covid hiatus

Returning after the Covid-19 pandemic, Cork Cultural Companions offers an opportunity to people aged 55 and over an opportunity to explore with others the city’s rich cultural offerings.
Mary Boyle, Irene O'Leary, Phil Corcoran and Joan O'Halloran attending the launch of the Cork Cultural Companions at Ballyphehane Library. Picture: Mike English

Donal O’Keeffe

The return of the Cork Cultural Companions programme after the covid pandemic was good news enough to merit not one but two relaunches this week.

Cork Cultural Companions offers an opportunity to people aged 55 to explore with others the city’s rich cultural offerings.

The programme was relaunched by Cllr Dan Boyle at Ballyphehane Library and by Cllr Kenneth O’Flynn at Blackpool Library, with both men deputising for the Lord Mayor, Cllr Kieran McCarthy.

Co-ordinator and Dave Walker, Roches Buildings Resource Centre at the Cork Culture Companions relaunch at Blackpool Library. Picture: Mike English
Co-ordinator and Dave Walker, Roches Buildings Resource Centre at the Cork Culture Companions relaunch at Blackpool Library. Picture: Mike English

At their respective relaunches, both praised the initiative and urged people to embrace the opportunity to get out and about and to avoid loneliness.

An Age and Opportunity Arts initiative, delivered by Cork County Federation of Muintir na Tíre, the programme aims to foster connections and promote cultural engagement amongst older adults in Cork.

Representatives from Muintir Cork, the HSE, Cork City Council Age Friendly, the Library Service and Ballyphehane CDP gathered to celebrate at the relaunch events, highlighting the collaborative efforts behind the programme. Whether it’s attending music concerts, art exhibitions, sporting fixtures, heritage tours or theatrical performances, members can enjoy Cork’s vibrant cultural scene while forging lasting connections and companionships with fellow enthusiasts.

Breeda Kelly, Susan Green, Helen O'Neill and Zina Kasir attending the relaunch of the Cork Cultural Companions at Blackpool Library. Picture: Mike English
Breeda Kelly, Susan Green, Helen O'Neill and Zina Kasir attending the relaunch of the Cork Cultural Companions at Blackpool Library. Picture: Mike English

Among those who entertained the attendees at the launches were poet and storyteller, Patrick Doyle, members of Ballyphehane Pipe Band, and Bernard Wallace on keyboard.

Tara O’Donoghue, the programme coordinator, said she was thrilled to be re-establishing Cultural Companions in Cork city.

“This programme celebrates community, creativity and the joy of shared experiences,” she said.

Supported by the HSE, Cork City and County Councils and libraries, Cork Cultural Companions in the city offers a platform for members to stay connected, explore their creative side and enhance their overall well-being.

To join Cork Cultural Companions and experience Cork’s cultural scene in great company, visit the programme’s website at muintircork.com.

