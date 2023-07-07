Business owner calls for ‘dramatic shakeup’ of Cork city centre as she prepares to close down her store

A CORK business owner has called for a “dramatic shakeup” in Cork city centre to support independent retailers ahead of her shop’s permanent closure tomorrow.

Bronwyn Connolly, the owner of Wild Design — an award-winning Irish Design store which has been in Paul St Shopping Centre since 2017 — admitted it was a tough decision to close the premises tomorrow.

“It was a really tough decision to make. We are heartbroken to be going, but the city centre is just tough to trade in. It just didn’t really bounce back after covid.

“Everybody got used to going online. It is something we have been toying with for a bit and we just had to make the call. We had the best customers. It will be tough closing the doors this Saturday,” she said.

Ms Connolly said a dramatic shakeup is required in Cork city centre. “I don’t want to be negative about the city centre. It is not what it used to be. I think there needs to be a dramatic shakeup in the city centre.

“It is expensive and it makes it tricky to make a profit. Paul St is a great location in terms of footfall, but I think people got used to online. When tourists come in, they are always wondering where are the independent retailers? They aren’t very many.”

Ms Connolly said several initiatives are required to support business owners.

“Retail does need a bit more support. To encourage startups, if they gave rent breaks and things like that just for people to come into the city and try it.”

She said that small businesses could never afford rent in some places across the city. She also pointed to shopping centres where parking is free, which can entice people away from the city centre.

“You don’t have to pay for your parking so why would you come into town and spend a few euros.

“They just don’t encourage people to come into the city centre. I think there needs to be a dedicated retail committee in the city council that focuses on what can they do to encourage small businesses.

“If there was something the council could do to encourage more independent retail it would be a huge benefit to the city,” said Ms Connolly.

Wild Design is renowned for specialising in Irish and ethical made gifts.

Ms Connolly said they loved trading in Cork city but will now turn their focus to the online market.

“We do want to leave on a positive note. The people of the city centre welcomed us with open arms.

“We loved being in the city. We were online for covid and we went offline as we wanted to specifically focus on the store as a lot of our stuff is handmade.

“We are going to go online and maybe look at doing pop-ups for now and still try our best to support the small makers and designers in the city.”