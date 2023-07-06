Cork restaurant Iyer's announces its closure after over a decade in business

CORK City restaurant Iyer’s has announced its closure on social media after over ten years in business.

The South Indian-style eatery which specialised in handmade Indian vegan and vegetarian food first opened in 2012 and was run by Gautham Iyer, and his wife Caroline.

In a statement posted on social media today, Iyer's which was based in Pope’s Quay announced that “with a mix of emotions we announce the closure of our beloved family-run restaurant. It is a bittersweet moment as we bid farewell to a journey that has spanned over a decade.”

In the statement, they expressed their ‘heartfelt’ thanks to the people of Cork.

“We want to express our heartfelt thanks to the people of Cork and beyond.

"Your unwavering support, loyalty, and patronage have been the driving force behind our success."

“We extend our deepest gratitude to each and every one of you who has dined at our restaurant celebrated special moments and created lasting memories within these walls.

"It has been a remarkable adventure, one filled with late nights, early mornings, and countless hours of hard work,” they added in the social media post.

Gautham and Caroline Iyer at their South Indian Café, Iyer's, Pope's Quay, Cork, in June 2013.

They paid tribute to their children Sashi, Sandy and Thejas and the rest of their dedicated staff members both past and present for their commitment and passion.

They also thanked the local suppliers and farmers and encouraged people to continue to support local businesses.

“Remember that behind every restaurant is a passionate team striving to create unforgettable moments for you and your loved ones.”

They added that they are excited about the future.

“While it saddens us to close this chapter.

"We are excited to imagine the future and all the possibilities it holds."

"Thank you Cork City for your unwavering support, your love, and your enthusiasm. You have made this adventure an extraordinary one.”