Fri, 07 Jul, 2023 - 07:00

Patient made up story in bid to get lift home from gardaí

When it became clear that the story about being in fear was made up and she was told to get public transport home, the 36-year-old said she would smash a window at the hospital if she wasn’t driven home by An Garda Síochána.
Patient made up story in bid to get lift home from gardaí

Michelle O’Donovan, of Redcliff Hostel, Western Rd, Cork, was given a three-month suspended jail term by Judge Olann Kelleher at Cork District Court after she pleaded guilty to a charge of engaging in threatening behaviour at Cork University Hospital. Pic; Larry Cummins

Liam Heylin

A PATIENT being discharged from hospital claimed she was in fear of people waiting for her outside, but she later admitted making up the story in the hope of getting a spin home in a Garda car.

When it became clear that the story about being in fear was made up and she was told to get public transport home, the 36-year-old said she would smash a window at the hospital if she wasn’t driven home by An Garda Síochána.

Michelle O’Donovan, of Redcliff Hostel, Western Rd, Cork, was given a three-month suspended jail term by Judge Olann Kelleher at Cork District Court after she pleaded guilty to a charge of engaging in threatening behaviour at Cork University Hospital.

Sergeant Gearóid Davis outlined the background to the incident: “On November 6, 2021, gardaí attended at a call at the emergency department at CUH where a woman was claiming she was in fear to leave the hospital as she believed that people outside were waiting for her.

“She was being escorted from the hospital by security staff. She could not give any reasonable excuse for her behaviour and this fear.

“Security officers told gardaí that they wished for her to leave as she had caused a minor disturbance in the hospital after being discharged.

“Ms O’Donovan admitted that she had made up the story about people trying to attack her so as to obtain a drive home from the hospital by gardaí. Public transport services nearby were pointed out to her numerous times and she was asked to leave the hospital grounds.

“Finally, she stated to gardaí if they didn’t drop her home she would break a window in the emergency department.

“She was arrested and conveyed to Togher Garda Station where she was charged.”

Frank Buttimer, solicitor, said the defendant had a legitimate reason for being in the hospital in the first place and had been out of trouble for over 10 years. He said she had some mental health concerns. The defendant agreed with Judge Kelleher that her behaviour was not fair to other patients present that day.

Mr Buttimer said: “She was probably not taking her medication appropriately at the time.”

Judge Kelleher said to O’Donovan: “If you engage in that kind of behaviour again you will automatically go to prison.”

More in this section

Cork restaurant Iyer's announces its closure after over a decade in business Cork restaurant Iyer's announces its closure after over a decade in business
RTÉ’s Marty Morrissey apologises for ‘informal’ car loan from Renault RTÉ’s Marty Morrissey apologises for ‘informal’ car loan from Renault
Business owner calls for ‘dramatic shakeup’ of Cork city centre as she prepares to close down her store Business owner calls for ‘dramatic shakeup’ of Cork city centre as she prepares to close down her store
cork court
Vera Twomey thanks public for their support following death of daughter Ava

Vera Twomey thanks public for their support following death of daughter Ava

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Score Beo is a big winner with GAA supporters Score Beo is a big winner with GAA supporters
John Daly Opticians: 50 years in the eye of the storm John Daly Opticians: 50 years in the eye of the storm
“We're not just putting a band aid on things, we're solving the root causes of malnutrition” “We're not just putting a band aid on things, we're solving the root causes of malnutrition”

Latest

Have you downloaded your FREE   App?

People holding phone with App

It's all about Cork!

Have you downloaded your FREE ie logo  App?

It's all about Cork!

Download Today

App Store LogoGoogle Play Logo

Subscribe to

Devices with Echo live

Sign up

Download your ePaper app on

National News

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more