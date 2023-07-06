Popular coffee chain to open new café in Cork city

Bean and Leaf is to open another Cork store.

This newest addition to the coffee chain’s Cork franchise of shops will open in Victoria Cross.

It will be in a prime location, on the ground floor of the newly developed Crow’s Nest student apartment complex.

The coffee shop chain opened its first branch in 2012 in Mahon Retail Park.

Following this, owners Bill and Eddie opened a second store in Carrigaline.

Bean and Leaf’s largest coffee house is on the corner of Grand Parade and Oliver Plunkett Street, overlooking one of Cork’s most recognisable features, the Berwick Fountain.

The city centre store is also home to The Fountain Room, a rentable work space.

The coffee house brand also has locations in Glanmire, Douglas, and Passage West.

Bean and Leaf have yet to announce the opening date of their newest branch, but it will be very soon.