New Aldi store opens in North Cork creating 30 jobs

A new Aldi store has opened its doors in Kanturk, creating 30 new permanent jobs and marking an investment of €9m in the local area.

Located in Percival St, the store becomes Aldi’s 26th in Cork and 160th store nationwide and was officially opened today by the local team and store manager, Aurelija Barbsiene.

“This new €9 million store in Kanturk is the latest step in Aldi’s expansion programme and I’m delighted to open our 26th store in Cork today,” Ms Barbsiene said, speaking at the opening.

“This new store, and the 30 new jobs created, will support our ambition to deliver value to the people of Ireland at the locations most convenient to them.

“As a leading retailer in Ireland, we are very conscious of the current challenges facing consumers and businesses.

“The cost-of-living crisis is impacting every household and we know what it means for our customers.

“Working alongside our strong network of local suppliers, we will continue to work hard, mindful of the challenges facing our customers and supporting them where we can,” she continued.

The new 1,813 sq. m store has been designed to be as environmentally friendly as possible, powered by green electricity and featuring solar panels on the roof of the store.

It also features Aldi’s new electronic shelf labels in store in place of traditional paper price labels.

Customers will be able to make use of 102 car parking spaces and two electric vehicle charging spaces at the Kanturk shop.

A total of 12 bike parking spaces are also available outside the store.

The Kanturk store opens from 9am until 10pm Monday to Friday and from 9am to 9pm on Saturdays and Sundays.