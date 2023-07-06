Thu, 06 Jul, 2023 - 14:27

Man accused of murdering patient at Cork's Mercy University Hospital to be tried in Central Criminal Court

Dylan Magee was arrested earlier this year following the investigation into the death of Matthew Healy, an 89-year-old retired farmer and widower from Berrings, Co Cork, who died following an incident at the hospital on Sunday morning, January 22.
Dylan Magee is charged with murdering an 89-year-old patient at the Mercy University Hospital in Cork. Picture: Dan Linehan

Liam Heylin

The case against a 31-year-old man charged with murdering an 89-year-old patient at the Mercy University Hospital in Cork was sent forward for trial by judge and jury at the Central Criminal Court.

Sergeant John Kelleher confirmed the book of evidence was served on the defendant’s solicitor, Frank Buttimer, at Cork District Court.

The accused – Dylan Magee – appeared by video link from prison.

Mr Buttimer explained to him that the book of evidence had been served on him on the defendant’s behalf and that the state application was to have the case sent forward to the Central Criminal Court.

Judge Olann Kelleher made that order and remanded the accused in continuing custody.

The judge also gave the accused the standard alibi warning given in all indictable cases whereby an accused person must notify the prosecution of witnesses that may be called if there is an alibi defence.

Detective Garda Maurice O’Connor arrested Dylan Magee of 30 Churchfield Green, Cork, earlier this year following the investigation into the death of Matthew Healy, an 89-year-old retired farmer and widower from Berrings, Co Cork, who died following an incident at the hospital on Sunday morning, January 22.

Mr Healy was a patient in the hospital at the time.

Det. Garda O’Connor formally cautioned the accused man that he did not have to say anything but that whatever he might say would be taken down and given in evidence. He made no reply after caution.

The charge states that on January 22 at Room 2, St. Joseph’s Ward, Mercy University Hospital, he did murder Matthew Healy, contrary to Common Law.

As the brief hearing concluded, Mr Buttimer addressed the accused via the video link and said, “I’ll be in contact with you.” Dylan Magee replied, “Alright, thanks.”

