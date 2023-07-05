Wed, 05 Jul, 2023 - 16:07

Family of father of three who died following accident on cliffs in Cape Clear ask that donations be given to Baltimore RNLI

In his death notice the family of David Latten expressed their “immense gratitude” to Baltimore Lifeboat, Irish Coast Guard, An Garda Síochána and the communities of Cape Clear and Baltimore
Family of father of three who died following accident on cliffs in Cape Clear ask that donations be given to Baltimore RNLI

David Latten (44) of Templebyran South in Clonakilty was spending the weekend with his family at a camp site on Cape Clear when the accident occurred at about 6pm on July 1st last. Pic: RIP.ie

Olivia Kelleher

The family of a father of three who died following an accident on the cliffs in Cape Clear island in Co Cork has asked that donations in his memory, if desired, be made to Baltimore RNLI.

David Latten (44) of Templebyran South in Clonakilty, was spending the weekend with his family at a camp site on Cape Clear when the accident occurred at about 6pm on July 1st last.

Mr Latten, who worked at Logitech, was playing football on a green arena with one of his children when the ball went on to rocks near the shore line. 

He took a detour along the coastline to get the ball but failed to return.

The alarm was raised and a search operation commenced involving the Irish Coastguard helicopter Rescue 115 and Baltimore RNLI.

In a statement Baltimore RNLI said that a man was taken from the water and brought onboard the inshore lifeboat, by lifeboat crew. 

Mr Latten was subsequently pronounced dead. 

David Latten (44) of Templebyran South in Clonakilty was spending the weekend with his family at a camp site on Cape Clear when the accident occurred at about 6pm on July 1st last. Pic: RIP.ie
David Latten (44) of Templebyran South in Clonakilty was spending the weekend with his family at a camp site on Cape Clear when the accident occurred at about 6pm on July 1st last. Pic: RIP.ie

The death is being treated as a tragic accident.

In his death notice the family of Mr Latten expressed their “immense gratitude” to Baltimore Lifeboat, Irish Coast Guard, An Garda Síochána and the communities of Cape Clear and Baltimore.

Mr Latten who was described as a “loved husband” and devoted father” is survived by his wife Neasa O’Keeffe, their children Ruadhán, Odhran and Finn, his parents Ann and Andrew and their loved ones, brother Richard, extended family and friends.

Mr Latten is a son in law of former Fine Gael TD and Minister of State Jim O’Keeffe and his wife Meadhbh. 

He will lie in repose at O’Sullivan’s Funeral Home, Clonakilty on Friday from 4pm to 6pm. A private cremation will take place.

More in this section

Teen accused of Carrigaline murder served with book of evidence Teen accused of Carrigaline murder served with book of evidence
RTE pay revelations Ryan Tubridy and agent offer to help parliamentary committee probes into RTÉ
Gavel, scales of justice and law books 'I'll have all of ye': Man tells gardaí during disturbance
emergency services
Cork Airport on track to see busiest year ever for international traffic

Cork Airport on track to see busiest year ever for international traffic

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

John Daly Opticians: 50 years in the eye of the storm John Daly Opticians: 50 years in the eye of the storm
“We're not just putting a band aid on things, we're solving the root causes of malnutrition” “We're not just putting a band aid on things, we're solving the root causes of malnutrition”
CAO change-of-mind options in MTU — opportunities to define your own life's journey CAO change-of-mind options in MTU — opportunities to define your own life's journey

Latest

Have you downloaded your FREE   App?

People holding phone with App

It's all about Cork!

Have you downloaded your FREE ie logo  App?

It's all about Cork!

Download Today

App Store LogoGoogle Play Logo

Subscribe to

Devices with Echo live

Sign up

Download your ePaper app on

National News

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more