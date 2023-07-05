Family of father of three who died following accident on cliffs in Cape Clear ask that donations be given to Baltimore RNLI

The family of a father of three who died following an accident on the cliffs in Cape Clear island in Co Cork has asked that donations in his memory, if desired, be made to Baltimore RNLI.

David Latten (44) of Templebyran South in Clonakilty, was spending the weekend with his family at a camp site on Cape Clear when the accident occurred at about 6pm on July 1st last.

Mr Latten, who worked at Logitech, was playing football on a green arena with one of his children when the ball went on to rocks near the shore line.

He took a detour along the coastline to get the ball but failed to return.

The alarm was raised and a search operation commenced involving the Irish Coastguard helicopter Rescue 115 and Baltimore RNLI.

In a statement Baltimore RNLI said that a man was taken from the water and brought onboard the inshore lifeboat, by lifeboat crew.

Mr Latten was subsequently pronounced dead.

The death is being treated as a tragic accident.

In his death notice the family of Mr Latten expressed their “immense gratitude” to Baltimore Lifeboat, Irish Coast Guard, An Garda Síochána and the communities of Cape Clear and Baltimore.

Mr Latten who was described as a “loved husband” and devoted father” is survived by his wife Neasa O’Keeffe, their children Ruadhán, Odhran and Finn, his parents Ann and Andrew and their loved ones, brother Richard, extended family and friends.

Mr Latten is a son in law of former Fine Gael TD and Minister of State Jim O’Keeffe and his wife Meadhbh.

He will lie in repose at O’Sullivan’s Funeral Home, Clonakilty on Friday from 4pm to 6pm. A private cremation will take place.