Outdoor gym expected to open at the Lough in the coming weeks 

Work has commenced on a new outdoor gym in Cork city.

Cork City Council have announced that they have begun to install an outdoor gym in the popular scenic area of the Lough.

“Work has commenced on the brand-new outdoor gym located at the Lough.

“We look forward to adding this amenity in the coming weeks,” a spokesperson for Cork City Council said.

The new outdoor fitness facility is being constructed beside the playground on the green surrounding the Lough.

This new all-weather gym will feature a range of varying exercise machines.

The city council said that foundations for the facility were laid in June and that the new soft surface will be installed later this week, weather permitting.

The new amenity is expected to be open to the public by the end of the month, allowing members of the public to utilise the wide range of exercise equipment.

The outdoor gym at the Lough was originally due to be installed in 2020 but was delayed due to the pandemic.

The new facility at the Lough is one of five outdoor gyms Cork City Council are set to install this summer, with six having already been built.

In addition to the project in the Lough Mahon Amenity Walkway, funding was also approved in 2021 for an all-weather gym in Clogheenmilcon, John O’Callaghan Park, Popham’s Park, Gerry O’Sullivan Park and Murphy’s Farm.