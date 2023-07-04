Tue, 04 Jul, 2023 - 07:00

Moving Maglin greenway may be solution to local concerns

Locals have objected at what they see as the introduction of a busy throughfare outside their front doors.
Two recent, well-attended information evenings in Gaelscoil Uí Ríordáin heard safety concerns from residents of housing estates on the south side of Ballincollig who oppose Cork City Council plans to route a section of a 1.4km greenway through two green areas in one section, and along the back of another. Image: G-Net 3D via consult.corkcity.ie/en.

Donal O’Keeffe

A BALLINCOLLIG councillor believes a solution may be in sight for the controversy surrounding the first phase of the Maglin greenway, a proposed walking and cycling route between Maglin Rd and Gaelscoil Uí Ríordáin.

The Maglin phase 1 greenway would run from the Maglin strategic housing development site, where 113 dwellings are proposed, along the former Cork to Macroom rail line, and east towards the under-construction Heathfield estate near Gaelscoil Uí Ríordáin.

A public consultation process is currently underway, with members of the public invited to make submissions to City Hall, and Fianna Fáil’s Councillor Colm Kelleher told The Echo he believes there may be an compromise proposal which could resolve the issue.

“I believe that there is a solution on the table here with the executive, after the public consultation closes, that is, rerouting the greenway maybe 200 to 300 yards down the road and run it along the Maglin river.

“It still provides the greenway that we’re hoping to achieve, but it does it without interrupting peaceful housing estates, and people down there are entitled to their peace and quiet,” Cllr Kelleher said.

The closing date for receipt of submissions on the proposed Maglin greenway is 4pm on July 21.

