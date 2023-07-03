Red flag in place at popular Cork beach due to sightings of Lion's Mane jellyfish

A red flag is currently in place at Redbarn Beach in Youghal due to sightings of Lion's Mane jellyfish.

Cork County Council’s beach lifeguard team posted the update on Facebook earlier today.

A red flag at a beach indicates that swimming is not advised.

The Lion’s Mane jellyfish is described by the HSE as "the most serious jellyfish in Irish waters" as its stinging cells are much sharper and can pierce skin easily resulting in a painful sting.

A sting from a Lion’s Mane jellyfish can cause nausea, sweating, cramps, headaches and other symptoms.

However, jellyfish stings in Ireland are not usually life-threatening, with most requiring basic first aid and simple pain relief.

Information and advice about jellyfish in Irish coastal waters can be found on the HSE's website.