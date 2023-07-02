Cork councillors call for signage to warn against dangers of Lyme disease

CORK County Council is to write to the HSE, Coillte and the other local authorities to ask them to highlight the dangers around Lyme disease and to create an awareness campaign nationwide.

This measure was agreed by Cork County Council following a motion from Fine Gael councillor Anthony Barry which gained unanimous support from his fellow councillors.

An earlier motion from the Cobh Municipal District calling on Cork County Council to erect Lyme disease awareness signs at parks and walkways under its control was dismissed by Niall Healy, Cork County Council’s director of services, municipal district services and rural development.

Mr Healy outlined the council’s reasons for not agreeing to the motion in a written response to the councillors: “The proposed erection by the council of information signage in public spaces, amenity areas, warning specifically of the dangers of Lyme disease is not considered appropriate. The council is, however, happy to assist in promoting any awareness material that is received from the HSE.”

Cllr Barry said there is a ‘lack’ of knowledge among the public with regards to Lyme disease.

“I raised this in the chamber a couple of years back and I haven’t seen any improvement in the walkways or parks. People have suffered and are suffering serious long-term effects of this tick bite and the core infections that are carried by the ticks.

"The lack of knowledge that is out there with the public is staggering.”

“I would like to see greater awareness brought to this,” said Cllr Barry.

“Just an awareness sign that this illness can be picked up. It is a health issue, and we need to let the people know that. Not every tick bite will cause it, but it does say clearly on the HSE website that is usually easier to treat when it is diagnosed early.

"If the public don’t know it is there, how can they be on the watch out for it? It is not a big deal to have this signage up. We have signage up for all other things on walkways.”

Independent councillor Paul Hayes who is himself an avid walker seconded Cllr Barry’s motion.

“It is something I am acutely aware of. It is important to check after you have done your hike.”

Independent councillor Frank Roche added that it is very important to highlight this issue.

The Chief Executive of Cork County Council Tim Lucey said the council would be happy to work with the HSE to erect signage if funding is provided. “If we ask the HSE to raise its awareness through a campaign itself, we will be happy to work with the HSE if they provide the funding to put up the signage, no problem with that at all.”