Mon, 03 Jul, 2023 - 20:32

Concerns raised over decline in garda numbers in Cork city 

Mr Horgan noted that when comparing the published ‘Garda Station Strength’ numbers from 2020 and 2022, the number of gardaí had fallen by 145 across Cork city garda stations.
From 2015 to January 13, 2023, some 128 probationer gardaí were allocated to Cork city; 82 to Cork North and 44 to the Cork West Division out of a total of 4,029 graduates.

Amy Nolan

Labour Party representative for Cork city, Peter Horgan, has expressed concern over declining garda numbers in the city and has called for more support from the Government to bolster recruitment levels.

“Gardaí on the frontline should be supported by the minister,” he said.

“Senior gardaí have vocalised that they are struggling with resources in Cork. I am extremely concerned at the decreasing number of members of An Garda Síochána.

“With numbers in Cork city stations dropping to 578 in 2022 from 723 in 2020, it raises serious questions about the working conditions and career progression opportunities available to members.

“In Labour’s alternative budget published in September 2022, we called for the recruitment of an additional 800 trainees to help tackle the increase in anti-social behaviour, home burglaries and serious incidents of crime.

“As well as the additional numbers of gardaí needed, Labour also budgeted to provide enough funding to meet the request of an additional net 429 civilian staff, thus freeing up more frontline gardaí to patrol our streets and keep our communities safe.

“People in all parts of Cork, rural and urban, want to feel safe and they want to feel secure in their own homes and on our streets.”

In a recent parliamentary question, the party sought information as to the number of garda graduates from Templemore in the years 2020, 2021, 2022, and to date in 2023, and the district they were first posted to.

Justice Minister Helen McEntee stressed that the Garda Commissioner is responsible for the administration and management of An Garda Síochána, including responsibility for the recruitment, training and deployment.

“Government is committed to ensuring that An Garda Síochána has the resources it needs, which is reflected in an allocation of over €2 bn in Budget 2023,” she said.

“This level of funding provides for a steady pipeline of new gardaí in the coming years, supporting the recruitment of up to 1,000 gardaí and 400 additional garda staff this year, with new recruits to enter the Garda College approximately every 11 weeks.”

cork gardacork crime
