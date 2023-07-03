Cork teen accused of burgling occupied house in early hours of Sunday morning

Gardaí objected to bail being granted to a Cork teenager accused of burgling an occupied house in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Detective Garda Barry O’Farrell said at Cork District Court that the objection was based on the seriousness of the alleged offence.

The detective said an aggravating factor in the case was the allegation that the householders were present at the time of the burglary at 4.43am on July 2.

In terms of the strength of evidence it was alleged that the accused was arrested 30 minutes afterwards in the locality while in possession of property stolen from the house.

Det Garda O’Farrell said the accused was intoxicated at the time of his arrest and was self-medicating for an ailment.

18-year-old Ryan Forde of 28 Hollyhill Heights, Blarney Road, Cork, is accused of burglary on July 2 at 4.43am at The Oaks, Bellevue, Frankfield, Cork.

Eddie Burke, solicitor, said the teenager who had no previous convictions was injured in a hit and run accident, for which he had no responsibility, and he was left suffering very bad headaches for which he was self-medicating. That medication included Xanax and Tranex tablets.

Judge Olann Kelleher asked the accused what effect they had on him and he replied:

“It calms me down, stops me worrying, gets rid of pain in my head.”

He confirmed that he was not under the care of a doctor and was getting this medication himself.

Judge Kelleher warned the teenager about the seriousness of the charge and the situation regarding a possible remand in custody: “This is the end of the road – prison, Rathmore Road. I am considering putting you into prison for one week.”

However, the judge said he would grant bail on strict conditions. Sergeant Gearóid Davis set out the conditions required by the prosecution. They included residing at his home address, abiding by a curfew to be there every night from 8pm until 8am each morning, to provide gardaí with his mobile number and to sign daily at Gurranabraher garda station. He is also required to stay out of certain areas including Douglas and Carrigaline.

The judge warned:

“I want you to be absolutely clear if gardaí are satisfied that you are not home – if they call at 8.15 p.m. - you will be back before this court and you will be remanded in custody.”

There was no objection to bail being granted to 18-year-old Warren Forde of 32 Killala Gardens, Knocknaheeny, who faces charges of stealing sunglasses on three occasions on the same date July 2, including one count related to the same address at The Oaks, Bellevue, where Ryan Forde is accused of burglary.