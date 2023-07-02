Sun, 02 Jul, 2023 - 11:13

Man in critical condition after two-car Cork crash

The crash took place at around 8.40pm on Saturday on McCurtain Street in Fermoy.
Gardaí are investigating the incident, and are appealing for witnesses to come forward.

Gráinne Ní Aodha, PA

A man has been left in a critical condition following a two-car collision in Cork.

A passenger of one of the cars, a man in his 20s, was taken to Cork University Hospital; Gardai described his condition as “critical”.

A woman aged in her 50s, who was driving the other car, was taken to Cork University Hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

The road at McCurtain Street remains closed on Sunday morning, with local diversions in place pending a forensic examination of the scene.

Road users who may have camera or dash-cam footage, and were travelling in the McCurtain Street area between 8.30pm and 9pm, are asked to share this footage with gardaí.

People can contact Fermoy Garda station on 025 82100, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

