Hundreds turn out for Trans+ Pride Cork

“When Trans rights are under attack, stand up, fight back,” was the repeated chant from those marching in Trans+ Pride Cork, first down Patrick’s Street, then Maylor Street, Caroline Street, and back along Oliver Plunkett Street to the Grand Parade.

Members of Cork’s LGBT+ community say they have felt under attack in recent times, and latest garda figures show hate crimes are up 29% in the last 12 months, with LGBT+ people the most targeted after racially motivated incidents.

There had been a rally last year, but this was Cork’s first Trans+ Pride march, and on Patrick’s Street it was striking to see so many passers-by smiling and waving at those marching, with young families out showing their support and taxis beeping their good wishes.

By Father Mathew’s statue, Ailsa Spindler of the Cork Gay Project told The Echo it was deeply heartening for LGBT+ people to see such support from members of the public.

“I think you can see the measure of emotion on people’s faces, this warmth and solidarity really means a lot to people,” Ms Spindler said.

“There have been so many horrible things said and done, online and in the press - although not in The Echo - so today means a lot.”

The march returned the Grand Parade, not far from the Central Library, a decision described in the Dáil this week by Socialist Party TD Mick Barry as “a defiant choice of venue, given that it has been the scene of anti-LGBTQ+ protests including the ripping up of books by far right activists this year”.

The northside TD had been referring to an ongoing series of incidents at the Central Library involving protesters objecting to the availability of what they term “pornographic” books related to LGBT+ matters.

During the incidents, many of which have been streamed on social media, library staff have been subjected to intimidation and “paedophile” slurs.

In one incident in early March, which was subsequently streamed, a copy of Juno Dawson’s This Book is Gay was ripped in half by a protester.

There had been some concerns among organisers of Saturday’s Trans+ Pride gathering that far right protesters might mount a counter rally, but in the event nothing materialised, and the atmosphere remained friendly and relaxed throughout, with gardaí chatting good-naturedly with the people in attendance.

Speaking to The Echo, Saoirse Mackin, co-founder of Trans+ Pride Cork, said she had been really happy with the crowd, which was still several hundred strong by the end of the rally.

“There definitely was maybe a thousand people on the street, and we had been hoping for maybe 200, maybe 300 at a push, so we were really delighted to get perhaps triple that, which has been amazing.” Ms Mackin said.

“We have had people who are Trans, people who are allies, other people in the LGBT community who have all come out, and people who have come down from all over the country, so we’re really, really happy with everything that has happened today.”

Ms Mackin thanked all of the various community groups and political parties which attended the event, noting that the Gay Project and Cork Pride had played a significant role in making the day a success.

Laura Harmon, Labour Party rep for Cork City South West, said she was delighted to see such a great turnout and she was proud to stand with the Trans community.

“I think Cork has always been such a great hotbed of LGBT+ activism, and as someone who came out as a gay woman in Cork when I was in college in UCC, Cork people have always been very supportive, and for the Trans community, in many ways, support is about 20 years behind, particularly when it comes to healthcare, mental health and safety,” Ms Harmon said.

James Joy, Labour Party local area rep for Cork North West, said it was remarkable that the average LGBT person would say that they felt less safe now than they did a decade ago.

“In 2015, with marriage equality, there was a decent year there where you couldn’t go into a city like Cork without seeing a man and a man holding hands, or a woman and a woman holding hands, and now all that has fizzled out,” Mr Joy said.

“I think it’s very important that we are all here showing our support for our Trans siblings, and as a queer man myself I know it’s very important to get out on the streets and fight for people’s rights.”

Sinn Féin members of Cork City Council, Kenneth Collins and Mick Nugent, were in attendance at the rally and said they were delighted to see such a warm and enthusiastic crowd supporting Cork’s Trans community.

“It’s a fantastic turnout, and it’s just great that people are here in solidarity, obviously over the years, the main Pride event is always huge in the city, but I think today is important as a show of support for people who are Trans or non-binary,” Cllr Nugent said.

“I think often people who are Trans or non-binary are vulnerable, but I think today they can take comfort from the hundreds that are here to march through the city centre to support them.”

The newest member of Cork City Council, Brian McCarthy of the Socialist Party, said LGBT+ rights were currently under sustained attack in Ireland.

“We are seeing an increasing climate of transphobia and homophobia, and it’s being driven by the far right, it’s linked to what’s been happening in the libraries, what’s been happening in bookshops, and we’ve seen several transphobic and homophobic attacks, and that is a serious worry,” Cllr McCarthy said.

“It’s great that hundreds of people have turned out, not just to support the Trans community, but as a show of defiance against homophobia and transphobia.”

The rally ended with a heartfelt version of the Muppets’ Rainbow Connection, and a promise from Ms Mackin that next year’s Trans+ Pride Cork would be bigger and better than ever.

At the Central Library, a member of staff stood at the door welcoming visitors. Inside, it was busy as it always is on a Saturday, with an acoustic session by Christina Collins in the main section and a steady stream of people browsing the shelves.