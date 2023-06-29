Uisce Éireann warns of possible water disruption in Cork due to an industrial action 

Uisce Éireann is advising the public of potential localised disruption in Cork City and County to water services due to an industrial action this Friday, June 30.

Uisce Éireann has said it is aware of a planned industrial action between the Unite Trade Union and local authorities including Cork County and City Councils, relating to elements of the Framework for the Future Delivery of Water Services.

“Our Incident Management Team is assessing the potential impact of any industrial action and we are continuing to engage with management in each local authority to put appropriate plans in place to ensure the continued supply of water services,” said a spokesperson.

“Our expectation is that core activities of water services are regarded as essential services and should be exempt from industrial action.

“While the dispute is not with Uisce Éireann, it may have some limited impact on Uisce Éireann customers in some areas of the county,” added the spokesperson.

Updates on local water services will be available on www.water.ie and via Twitter @IWCare.

Uisce Éireann will continue to update the public as more information becomes available. Customers with specific queries or concerns should contact the 24/7 customer contact centre at 1800 278 278.