Thu, 29 Jun, 2023 - 10:50

Water tankers deliver emergency supplies to parts of Blarney and Tower

Emergency water supplies brought to parts of Blarney and Tower today following burst main yesterday, while crews work to repair the fault and restore water to affected homes and businesses in the area.
Water tankers deliver emergency supplies to parts of Blarney and Tower

An Uisce Éireann spokesperson said work had continued overnight to restore water supplies to homes and businesses in Blarney and Tower affected by yesterday's burst main.

Donal O’Keeffe

Water tankers are distributing emergency supplies of water to parts of Blarney and Tower left without running water following a burst on a high pressure water main from Curraleigh Reservoir early yesterday.

Uisce Éireann said it has arranged that an alternative water supply would be in place from 9am this morning, with water tanker lorries in place at St. Senan’s Graveyard car park, and supplies would be maintained throughout the day.

The utility company, which changed its name from Irish Water this year, said people were reminded to use their own containers when taking water from the tankers and to boil water before consumption as a precautionary measure as per HSE advice.

Following the burst water main at Curraleigh Reservoir yesterday, dedicated water services crews were dispatched and worked on repairs to reduce the impact on homes and businesses and restore normal water supply, a spokesperson for Uisce Éireann said.

“Repairs were completed quickly and reservoirs began to refill, however, a mechanical failure at the pumping station near the cemetery in Tower, is resulting in further outages impacting customers in Cloghphillip, Kerry Road, Model Village, Dromin Drive and parts of Bawnafinny.

“Crews are making every effort to reduce the impact on customers and are currently tankering water to the reservoir to increase water levels. Work [continued overnight] to help reservoir levels recover and the network recharge,” they said.

Normal water supply had returned to the majority of the area impacted, they added, however, it was taking longer for supply to return fully to some the public, especially those higher ground or at the end of the network.

The company said it was urging homeowners and businesses in Tower and surrounding areas to conserve water.

Pat Britton, of Uisce Éireann, said the company understood how disruptive unplanned outages were and wished to thank impacted the public for their patience while work to restore the water supply as quickly as possible continued.

“We are urging customers to continue to conserve water, especially at this time, by not running taps needlessly, taking showers instead of baths and to postpone using dishwashers and washing machines where possible,” he said.

Following these types of repair works, the company said, occasionally issues such as cloudy water or air bubbles, discolouration or internal airlocks may arise.

For advice on how to resolve these issues, the company urged people to visit www.water.ie/help/supply/after-an-outage/.

The Uisce Éireann spokesperson added that the company understood the inconvenience caused by unplanned outages and thanked people for their patience.

The Uisce Éireann customer care helpline is open 24/7 on 1800 278 278 and customers can also contact us on Twitter @IWCare with any queries. For updates please visit the Water Supply Updates section.

Read More

Coast guard continues search for yacht which had been due to land in County Cork six days ago

More in this section

'We can't all be wrong': Cork city firefighters unanimously reject latest proposal to end industrial relations over staffing numbers 'We can't all be wrong': Cork city firefighters unanimously reject latest proposal to end industrial relations over staffing numbers
Coast guard continues search for yacht which had been due to land in County Cork six days ago Coast guard continues search for yacht which had been due to land in County Cork six days ago
Call for new traders at English Market Call for new traders at English Market
blarneyirish water
<p>Debris from the Titan submersible, recovered from the ocean floor near the wreck of the Titanic, is unloaded from the ship Horizon Arctic at the Canadian Coast Guard pier in St. John's, Newfoundland, Wednesday, June 28, 2023. (Paul Daly/The Canadian Press via AP)</p>

Presumed human remains found in debris from Titan submersible – US Coast Guard

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

CAO change-of-mind options in MTU — opportunities to define your own life's journey CAO change-of-mind options in MTU — opportunities to define your own life's journey
Discover fun for all the family at Spike Island Discover fun for all the family at Spike Island
Better career paths start at MTU Business Academy online event Better career paths start at MTU Business Academy online event

Latest

Echo 130Echo 130

Have you downloaded your FREE ie logo  App?

People holding phone with App

It's all about Cork!

Have you downloaded your FREE ie logo  App?

It's all about Cork!

Download Today

App Store LogoGoogle Play Logo

National News

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more