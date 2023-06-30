Corky camps will get kids playing ball this summer

CORK City FC is bringing its popular summer camps back to Bishopstown this summer.

To meet growing demand, the club’s ‘Corky Camps’ will now include two camps dedicated to girls, in addition to its six mixed groups.

The children’s camps in both Bishopstown and Mayfield have grown in popularity over the last number of years and 2022 saw the biggest participation yet with more than 1,000 children attending across the summer.

The club is hoping to grow female participation at its camps and is expecting significant interest in its girls-only camps this year.

Players and staff from the Cork City FC women’s teams will be coaching on the camps which will be held on July 11, 12 and 13 and August 22, 23 and 24.

Mixed camps in Bishopstown will be held on July 4, 5, and 6; July 18, 19, and 20; August 1, 2 and 3; and August 15, 16, and 17.

The girls-only camps in Bishopstown will be held on July 11, 12, and 13 and on August 22, 23, and 24.

Cork City FC’s community and academy coordinator, Erika Ní Thuama, said: “It is really heartening to see the increasing level of interest in our Corky Camps but we’re really eager to boost female participation this year. We hope that our girls-only camps will be well received and what better year to do it than when the Republic of Ireland will be competing at their first ever Women’s World Cup.

“These players are an inspiration to girls right across the country and we hope that some of the future stars of women’s soccer will start here at our Corky Camps.

“The camps are a great way of getting children to exercise in the fresh air and are, most importantly, a great few days of fun with their friends.”

The summer camps will take place at the club’s training ground in Bishopstown from 2pm to 5.30pm.

Registration and full details are available here.