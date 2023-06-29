Popular 'candlelit concerts' to come to Cork

Following the success of Fever’s candlelight concert series in more than 100 cities worldwide, the live, multi-sensory musical experience is set to come to Cork later this year.
Following the success of Fever’s candlelight concert series in more than 100 cities worldwide, the live, multi-sensory musical experience is set to come to Cork later this year.
Fever, a global live-entertainment discovery platform, has announced that it is bringing the candlelight concerts to Cork with a series of special performances, kicking off with concerts in tribute to Coldplay, Hans Zimmer’s best works and Vivaldi’s Four Seasons.
The first concerts will see the historical St Peter’s Cork illuminated by thousands of candles from October 6.
The concerts are aimed at democratising access to culture by allowing people all over the world to enjoy live music and candlelit performances played by local musicians in various locations illuminated by thousands of candles.
The multi-sensory experience has also evolved to feature different elements, such as ballet dancers or aerial performers, as well as other genres, such as jazz, soul, opera, flamenco and more.
For more information see candlelightexperience.com.
More in this section
Keep up-to-date with the top stories in Cork with our daily newsletter straight to your inbox.
4 minutes agoPopular 'candlelit concerts' to come to Cork
23 seconds agoHectic Summer of basketball ahead for Cuff and O'Flynn
3 hours agoApplication submitted for largest residential development plan to date in Cork city centre
4 hours agoWater tankers deliver emergency supplies to parts of Blarney and Tower
Have you downloaded your FREE App?
It's all about Cork!
Have you downloaded your FREE App?
It's all about Cork!
38 minutes agoWatch live: RTÉ appears before Public Accounts Committee
46 minutes agoTeenager cries as court approves €14m settlement over care he received at birth
46 minutes agoRobbie Keane responds to criticism over Israeli move
52 minutes agoVoid left in hearts of all who knew Chloe Mitchell, funeral told
© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713
Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more