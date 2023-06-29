Popular 'candlelit concerts' to come to Cork

Following the success of Fever’s candlelight concert series in more than 100 cities worldwide, the live, multi-sensory musical experience is set to come to Cork later this year.

Fever, a global live-entertainment discovery platform, has announced that it is bringing the candlelight concerts to Cork with a series of special performances, kicking off with concerts in tribute to Coldplay, Hans Zimmer’s best works and Vivaldi’s Four Seasons.

The first concerts will see the historical St Peter’s Cork illuminated by thousands of candles from October 6.

The concerts are aimed at democratising access to culture by allowing people all over the world to enjoy live music and candlelit performances played by local musicians in various locations illuminated by thousands of candles.

The multi-sensory experience has also evolved to feature different elements, such as ballet dancers or aerial performers, as well as other genres, such as jazz, soul, opera, flamenco and more.

For more information see candlelightexperience.com.