Coast guard continues search for yacht which had been due to land in County Cork six days ago

THE coast guard along with their UK counterparts are continuing to search for a missing sailboat which was due to arrive in Baltimore, County Cork six days ago for the Jester Challenge.

The yacht was one of 43 vessels taking part in the Jester Challenge, a non-racing 250-nautical-mile sail from the south west of England to West Cork via the isles of Scilly.

The 25ft yacht 'Minke' set off from Plymouth on Sunday, June 18. Captain Duncan Lougee was the only person aboard the 25ft fiberglass folkboat when it set off. The boat has a white sail and a white hull. Its sail number is FB597.

All of the other boats that had been taking part in the Jester challenge have been accounted for.

A spokesperson for the Jester Challenge stated that Duncan is carrying both an EPIRB (Emergency Position-Indicating Beacon) and a PLB (Personal Locator Beacon), neither of which have been activated.

They added that conditions in the Celtic Sea have been generally ‘benign’ throughout the last week. “Hope has not yet lost that after some major setback Duncan is still trying to reach a safe haven. This is a particularly difficult time for Duncan’s partner Louise, who is showing great fortitude and the thoughts of all the Jester Challengers, past and present are with her.”

A spokesperson for the Department of Transport told The Echo that the operation is ongoing.

“Coast Guard is collaborating with UK MCA in assisting with a request for any sightings or reports of the yacht Minke which was taking part in the Jester Challenge. Coast Guard is making local enquiries and broadcasting marine VHF messages, seeking any reports on sightings of the vessel. There are no reports or information on the vessel being sighted in Irish waters. Operation is ongoing.”

The Rhyl Coastguard Rescue Team in Wales also issued an appeal for more information on their social media page.

“HM Coastguard has issued regular broadcasts and liaised with the Irish Coastguard, UK police and the RNLI," they said in a statement.