Wed, 28 Jun, 2023 - 16:23

Fine Gael county councillor steps down with immediate effect

The former Fine Gael councillor confirmed via social media that he was resigning as a councillor with immediate effect.
Michael Paul Murtagh has stepped down from his role as a county councillor. The Cork City Fire Brigade firefighter initially stepped into the council seat that was vacated by Aidan Lombard in June 2021.

John Bohane

Mr Murtagh, who lives in Crosshaven, is a firefighter with Cork City Fire Brigade. He initially stepped into the council seat that was vacated by Aidan Lombard, who stepped away to concentrate on his home life and business back in June 2021.

In a post on his Facebook page yesterday morning, Mr Murtagh stated that, for reasons beyond his control, he was no longer in a position to continue as a councillor.

“Regretfully I must inform you that for reasons beyond my control I am no longer in a position to continue as a councillor with Cork County Council at this time, and unfortunately I must offer my resignation with immediate effect,” he said.

“I have very much enjoyed being involved with the Fine Gael team in the chamber of Cork County Council while also working closely with Fine Gael colleagues nationally.

“I feel that I have contributed positively and effectively during this brief period and represented constituents in the Carrigaline MD diligently and to the best of my ability.

“I have received massive support and very positive feedback from the public even in the short time that I have been involved as a councillor. I know that many will be very disappointed that I have to stand back at this point.”

Mr Murtagh stated that he will continue to play an active role with Fine Gael and in the community.

“I would like to reassure everyone that I will still be very much involved in Fine Gael and in the community locally,” he said.

A Fine Gael spokesperson told The Echo the vacancy will be filled in due course.

“The vacancy will be filled in due course, and Fine Gael will have a strong team in the Carrigaline local electoral area at next year’s local elections,” the spokesperson stated. “Michael Paul Murtagh is a valued member of the Fine Gael organisation in Cork. We look forward to working with Michael in the future.”

