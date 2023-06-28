Wed, 28 Jun, 2023 - 14:43

Lack of public transport and driving tests hindering apprenticeships in West Cork, says TD

Mr Collins said some young people in Cork are waiting up to 18 months for a driving test.
Lack of public transport and driving tests hindering apprenticeships in West Cork, says TD

Difficulties in accessing public transport and delays in securing driving tests are hindering the take-up of apprenticeships and employment in West Cork, according to an Independent TD.

Eoin Kelleher

Difficulties in accessing public transport and delays in securing driving tests are hindering the take-up of apprenticeships and employment in West Cork, according to an Independent TD.

Deputy Michael Collins told the Dáil during a series of contributions on further education, training and apprenticeships, that it was “pointless for Government to talk about the role of apprenticeships in the overhaul of Ireland’s skills system when young people, who are eager to train in this area, continue to have such enormous difficulties just getting from A to B around West Cork, including to their training or employment locations.” 

Mr Collins said some young people in Cork are waiting up to 18 months for a driving test.

“One young lady who contacted me from Kilmacsimon was offered a job in Kinsale but she has to rely entirely on her parents to get her there because the next available driving test for her is in 2024.

“If Government is serious about revitalising apprenticeships, then it has to make greater access to public transport, the availability of driving tests, and NCTs, parallel priorities,” added Mr Collins.

Read More

Plans on track for Blackpool and Blarney train stations

More in this section

Second number one single for northside singer Second number one single for northside singer
A senior citizen sits alone on her bed with a respirator or surgical mask Cork TD calls for public inquiry into covid nursing home deaths in Cork and across Ireland
Consultative Forum on International Security Policy Cork protestors to explain why they disrupted security and defence forum 
cork transportcork public transportdriving tests
<p> John O'Donnell (left) who has lived in a derelict slaughterhouse for four decades was celebrating this morning after he received the keys to a council property in Cork. Pictured on the right is Paddy O'Brien who approached Cork City Council about finding housing for John. Picture: Jim Coughlan.</p>

Cork man who lived in derelict slaughterhouse for 40 years gets keys to new home

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

CAO change-of-mind options in MTU — opportunities to define your own life's journey CAO change-of-mind options in MTU — opportunities to define your own life's journey
Discover fun for all the family at Spike Island Discover fun for all the family at Spike Island
Better career paths start at MTU Business Academy online event Better career paths start at MTU Business Academy online event

Latest

Echo 130Echo 130

Have you downloaded your FREE ie logo  App?

People holding phone with App

It's all about Cork!

Have you downloaded your FREE ie logo  App?

It's all about Cork!

Download Today

App Store LogoGoogle Play Logo

National News

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more