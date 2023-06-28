Lack of public transport and driving tests hindering apprenticeships in West Cork, says TD

Difficulties in accessing public transport and delays in securing driving tests are hindering the take-up of apprenticeships and employment in West Cork, according to an Independent TD.

Deputy Michael Collins told the Dáil during a series of contributions on further education, training and apprenticeships, that it was “pointless for Government to talk about the role of apprenticeships in the overhaul of Ireland’s skills system when young people, who are eager to train in this area, continue to have such enormous difficulties just getting from A to B around West Cork, including to their training or employment locations.”

Mr Collins said some young people in Cork are waiting up to 18 months for a driving test.

“One young lady who contacted me from Kilmacsimon was offered a job in Kinsale but she has to rely entirely on her parents to get her there because the next available driving test for her is in 2024.

“If Government is serious about revitalising apprenticeships, then it has to make greater access to public transport, the availability of driving tests, and NCTs, parallel priorities,” added Mr Collins.