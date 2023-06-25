Park and ride in plans sought for northside train stations

PLANNING permission for train stations at Blarney and Blackpool will be sought within the next year a local councillor has said as he surveyed the trains that could become a common sight on Leeside.

A delegation of Cork councillors enjoyed a preview of the new prototype trains that could one day operate on the Cork commuter railway lines in the years to come.

The prototype train is on display in the Inchicore railway works in Dublin, which was visited recently by Cork City councillors Oliver Moran, Colette Finn, and Alan O’Connor, along with local area reps Louise Jordan and Honoré Kamegni — all of the Green Party.

They were joined with Darren McAdam-O’Connell of the Cork Transport and Mobility Forum, who spoke with AJ Cronin, delivery manager with Irish Rail.

“It’s very clear that Irish Rail are committed to delivering the project exactly as it’s described in the Cork Metropolitan Area Transport Strategy,” Mr Moran told The Echo.

“That means new stations and a commuter service running every 10 minutes between Mallow, Cork, and Cobh/Midleton, with a train every five minutes on an overlap between Kent Station and Glounthaune.

“They’re confident that the growth in rail use in Cork after covid, the take-up of the Leap card services from Mallow, and the latest 15-minute service to Little Island shows the demand is there among commuters,” said Mr Moran.

“There’s already €185m works underway upgrading the line. However, these are all engineering works. They’re vital to delivering the project, but they’re not visible to commuters directly.”

Irish Rail will look for planning permission for stations at Blackpool and Blarney in the next 12 months, he said.

“Planning permission for the two new stations will mean the project starts moving into the domain of changes that mean a real step-change for customers. Irish Rail were adamant they want to go for planning permission for the two stations ‘in the next 12 months’. In the meantime, they’ve offered to share artists impressions of the plans.

“The Blarney plans will include a park and ride, finally, for the north side. That has the promise to really make a difference for people. It means people coming to Cork will be able to park up and get the train in to the city. For anyone who uses the Red Cow Luas stop to get into Dublin, they’ll know how easy that makes visiting the city.

“Construction won’t begin until 2026 because there’s a sequence of engineering works that need to be in place first. That’s because the new commuter stations will need to share the line with intercity services that are already there. The new all-electric trains will also need new depots to charge their batteries.

“However, a very important point made is that this commitment on the part of Irish Rail needs to be followed through with continued funding in this year’s budget. They have the plans and they’re ready to do it. They need the same commitment to continue from the national Government.

“I know from talking to Transport Minister Eamon Ryan, that he’s committed. He’s very knowledgeable about Cork and has family connections here.

"We have other high-powered ministers based in Cork, the Tánaiste, the Minister for Finance and the Minister for Enterprise and Employment. They need to make sure nothing delays the new stations in this year’s budget and that it’s full speed ahead from here,” added Mr Moran.

Iarnród Éireann will shortly issue an Invitation to Tender for a Multi-Disciplinary Consultant to progress the scope of services for the projects in Cork, said a spokesperson for Irish Rail.

The new stations will be at Blarney/Stoneview, Monard, Blackpool/Kilbarry, Tivoli, Dunkettle, Ballynoe, Carrigtwohill West and Water Rock, along with track and civil works, a new fleet depot, and electrification.

This work will include the preliminary design and statutory approvals process and is expected to be completed in Quarter Four of 2024.