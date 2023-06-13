Tue, 13 Jun, 2023 - 12:45

AIB staff in Macroom raise more than €1,000 for Cork charity 

Cope Foundation supports people with an intellectual disability and/or autism to live a life of their choosing.
AIB Macroom staff Aneta Sobel, Jo Dennehy and Helen Harrington, were among those who raised the money for Cope Foundation.

Echo reporter

Staff at AIB Macroom raised over €1,000 at a recent coffee morning in aid of Cope Foundation. People supported by the local Cope Foundation centres worked with the AIB team and enjoyed the tea, treats and chats on the day.

Helen Harrington, staff member of AIB Macroom, said: "The local community was really supportive and generous. I want to say a huge thank you to everyone who popped along and donated."

Mary Kate O'Keeffe is a staff member in Cope Foundation's Macroom Community Hub. She said: "We are so grateful to the Team in AIB Macroom for reaching out to us and supporting the work that we do. 

"Any opportunity to create and develop links within the community is really important. 

"The more connections we create, the greater impact we will have for people we support."

A total of €1,010 was raised on the day.

