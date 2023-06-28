Wed, 28 Jun, 2023 - 07:00

Fermoy choir perform at Áras an Uachtaráin

A Fermoy choir, which works through the principle of solidarity through song, was invited to Áras an Uachtaráin, and although President Higgins was indisposed, the show went on and they performed for over an hour.
Fermoy choir perform at Áras an Uachtaráin

Sabina Higgins pictured at Áras an Uachtaráin with members of the Fermoy International Choir at the fourth garden party of 2023. Mrs Higgins welcomed community members, activists, and all those dedicated to fostering a sustainable future for citizens in Ireland and beyond. Picture: Maxwells.

Donal O’Keeffe

PRESIDENT Higgins was absent from Tuesday’s garden party at Áras an Uachtaráin – he was described as “indisposed” by one Áras staffer – and although this dampened the spirits of those in attendance, the show went on for one Cork group invited up for the day.

Members of the Fermoy International Choir were welcomed to the Áras by Sabina Higgins, who said she apologised for her husband’s absence, and she said that her presence would “have to be big enough for two people today”.

Lisa Dunphy, musical director of the choir, said Mrs Higgins had been very gracious and they all wished the president the very best.

“It’s just such a huge honour to be invited to play here, and to be welcomed to the Áras by Mrs Higgins, obviously we were very disappointed not to meet President Higgins, because we all adore him, of course, but we wish him well,” she said, adding that the choir had performed for over an hour on the grounds of the Áras.

“We were so proud to visit the Áras, to represent our choir and our beautiful, multicultural town," Ms Dunphy said.

Fermoy International Choir was founded in September 2019 by Graham Clifford, who is also the founder of the Sanctuary Runners, and it works on the principle of solidarity through song.

In its time, the choir has had some 300 members from over 40 countries, and it currently has 85 members from 21 countries, including: Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Croatia, El Salvador, France, Georgia, Germany, India, Italy, The Netherlands, Nigeria, Northern Macedonia, Poland, Portugal, Romania, South Korea, South Africa, Ukraine, the UK, and Zimbabwe.

Ms Dunphy said the choir helped to connect people and has had a beneficial effect in bringing together people who might otherwise have felt isolated, invisible or disconnected.

“It’s had a huge impact on our community, because we’re more than a choir, we’re one big family where everyone treats each other with respect and kindness no matter where they come from.

“The choir brings out the best in our town, it’s great fun, and it’s community integration in practice,” Ms Dunphy said.

“Plus, it’s very hard to frown while you’re singing!” She added that the choir’s founder, Graham Clifford, is currently working on a project entitled “One Town, One Voice” to establish similar community singing groups in towns across the country.

fermoy
