Sunday Game presenter named Cork Person of the Month

The Sunday Game presenter Jacqui Hurley has been named Cork Person of the Month, marking her sports broadcasting career on RTÉ Radio and TV.

Back in 2009, she made news as the first-ever female anchor of Sunday Sport on Radio One and this year was named the new presenter of The Sunday Game.

“Working on The Sunday Game was a childhood dream of mine.

"It’s an absolute privilege to take on such an iconic role and follow in the footsteps of some incredible broadcasters,” she said.

Presenter of The Today Show Dáithí O' Sé described The Sunday Game as one of those iconic shows like The Late Late Show.

“I would imagine that every presenter, whether you’re sports or not, would like to take it on.

"I am delighted for Jacqui Hurley getting the job, I actually sent her a text when the news emerged that Des Cahill was stepping down.

"She is the right person for the job,” he said.

Ms Hurley also anchors RTÉ’s rugby coverage on TV and has presented all of the major sporting events, including the Olympics, World Cups, the Euros and multiple All-Ireland finals.

A champion of gender equality in sports, she has been part of an initiative that aims to change the perception of women’s sports in Ireland.

She has also published two children’s books in her “Girls Play Too” series, which share the sports stories of some of Ireland’s top female athletes, and is an athlete herself, having represented Ireland in basketball and played camogie for Cork.

Ms Hurley’s name will now go forward with the other Cork Persons of the Month selected this year, for possible selection as Cork Person of the Year at a Gala Awards Lunch to be held at The Metropole Hotel on January 26, 2024.